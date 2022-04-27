Harry Styles reveals he was ashamed of his sex life

Harry Styles proves to be comfortable with his career and the fact that he’s always in the public eye, but it wasn’t always that way.

In an interview with the magazine ‘Better Homes & Gardens’, the singer opened up about how he’s been learning to deal with his issues with intimacy in recent times. “For a long time, I felt like the only thing that was really mine was my sex life. I was very ashamed of it, ashamed even of people knowing I was having sex, let alone knowing who,” Harry revealed.

He said that, taking on the role of heartthrob that came with his participation in the band One Direction, it was acceptable for him to flirt a little publicly, but nothing too sexual. “At the time, there were a lot of people telling things. It was stressful working to see who I could really count on”, vented the voice of ‘Watermelon Sugar’.

After kicking off his solo career, Styles began to open up more with his audience, wearing dresses and having slightly more suggestive lyrics about sexuality. Despite that, he’s never explicitly opened up about his own sexual identity – and it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen publicly anytime soon. “I’m really very open about it with my friends, but that’s my personal experience, and it’s mine. The whole point that we’re heading towards, which is accepting everyone and being more open, is that it doesn’t matter, and it’s about not having to put labels on everything or having to clarify which boxes you tick,” said the singer, who finds the pressure of talking about this information to the public “outdated”.

Despite being asked about his personal life and his relationship with Olivia Wilde, Harry preferred not to say anything about it. The two, who were first seen together in 2020, are still going strong according to the tabloids. The actress even went to honor the show that the singer did at Coachella last weekend.