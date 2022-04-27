Sports

“He has already received an offer of 10 thousand dollars”; Dracena is warned about the risk of losing the base star and the matter takes over Vila Belmiro

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius9 hours ago
0 0 1 minute read

saints

The news has had a lot of repercussion and Peixão fans are rooting for the midfielder to stay

Romario Junior

Per Romario Junior

Photo: Ivan Storti/Promotion Santos FC
Photo: Ivan Storti/Promotion Santos FC
Romario Junior

Santos has a very strong base, with a barn of great players and many are already playing professionally. The fans have a little more patience with athletes coming from under-20 and under-17. angelo and Marcos Leonardo they are two that have been standing out a lot in the top team and the evolution of the duo is something impressive.

Still talking about the base, Peixão is at risk of losing a jewel considered very promising. It’s the midfielder Matheus Lima, who recently turned 16 and has excelled in the category. The shirt 10 even started negotiations to renew with Alvinegro Praiano, but the conversations have not advanced so far.

According to information from the newspaper “Gazeta Esportiva”, the club looked for the athlete and his staff when the player turned 16, but the business is stuck. The last meeting that took place was last Friday (22), but the parties did not reach an agreement and, since then, there has been no further contact.

Several European clubs are keeping an eye on the player. Teams from Spain, England and Italy want to count on the boy’s football thinking about the future. Matheus Lima was the one who received a proposal from Qatar Federation in the recent past to work in the local country. The numbers offered were “absurd”: 10 million dollars (R$ 50 million at the current price). At the time, the athlete and his representatives denied the attack..

The boy’s desire is to play for the Santos professional, but that runs the risk of not happening. For Paulistão under-17, the midfielder has already played two matches and has two goals. Gazeta also brought more data about the player: since May 2019, the jewel has scored 26 goals in 54 games at the base.

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius9 hours ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Dracena anticipates, uses influence and wants to take Palmeiras’ reserve to put in Santos

February 21, 2022

fans even make ‘permanent mosaic’ at Castelão, but Fortaleza is surprised by Colo-Colo and debuts with defeat

3 weeks ago

Hamilton admits he’s out of title fight

4 days ago

Jô ‘disappears’ without warning; Corinthians awaits player to take action

March 21, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button