“He has already received an offer of 10 thousand dollars”; Dracena is warned about the risk of losing the base star and the matter takes over Vila Belmiro

The news has had a lot of repercussion and Peixão fans are rooting for the midfielder to stay

Santos has a very strong base, with a barn of great players and many are already playing professionally. The fans have a little more patience with athletes coming from under-20 and under-17. angelo and Marcos Leonardo they are two that have been standing out a lot in the top team and the evolution of the duo is something impressive.

Still talking about the base, Peixão is at risk of losing a jewel considered very promising. It’s the midfielder Matheus Lima, who recently turned 16 and has excelled in the category. The shirt 10 even started negotiations to renew with Alvinegro Praiano, but the conversations have not advanced so far.

According to information from the newspaper “Gazeta Esportiva”, the club looked for the athlete and his staff when the player turned 16, but the business is stuck. The last meeting that took place was last Friday (22), but the parties did not reach an agreement and, since then, there has been no further contact.

Several European clubs are keeping an eye on the player. Teams from Spain, England and Italy want to count on the boy’s football thinking about the future. Matheus Lima was the one who received a proposal from Qatar Federation in the recent past to work in the local country. The numbers offered were “absurd”: 10 million dollars (R$ 50 million at the current price). At the time, the athlete and his representatives denied the attack..

The boy’s desire is to play for the Santos professional, but that runs the risk of not happening. For Paulistão under-17, the midfielder has already played two matches and has two goals. Gazeta also brought more data about the player: since May 2019, the jewel has scored 26 goals in 54 games at the base.