Hidden Agent | Netflix releases images and release date of its new action movie
THE Netflix released new stills from their newest original film, hidden agentshowing the characters of Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas and Regé-Jean Page. The film arrives on Netflix in July, 22.
Check out:
hidden agent is starring Chris EvansGosling and Ana de Armas. In addition to the trio, the film’s cast will also include Wagner Moura, Regé-Jean Page (bridgerton), Billy Bob Thorton (fargo) and alfre woodard (Luke Cage), Jessica Henwick (Deep Threat) and Julia Butters (Once Upon A Time In…Hollywood).
According to the synopsis, “When the CIA’s most skilled mercenary (Gosling) – whose true identity no one knows – accidentally uncovers the agency’s dark secrets, a psychopathic former colleague (Evans) places a bounty on his head, triggering a global manhunt.”.
hidden agent premieres on July 22.
Read too: BBB 22 will have Casa de Vidro and new participants; check out the news!
Already know our channel YouTube? There’s video almost every day. if inscribe! Check out our latest video:
Take the opportunity to follow us on social media: Facebook, twitter, Instagram, Youtube and also in Google News.
Want to receive news straight to your cell phone? Join our group on WhatsApp or Telegram channel.