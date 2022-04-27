High fuel prices boost production and sale of motorcycles – News

THE runaway gasoline boom in recent months was decisive for many drivers to change the car for the motorcycle. The movement boosted the production and sale of two-wheel vehicles, in addition to the issuance of category A CNH (National Driver’s License), intended for motorcyclists.

According to data from Abraciclo and Fenabrave, which monitor the sector’s performance, 327,139 motorcycles were produced and 274,766 were registered in the first three months of this year alone. The numbers are, respectively, 15.7% and 33.7% higher than those recorded in the first quarter of last year.

The sector’s positive data are justified by the skyrocketing fuel price and the search for a modal that allows cheaper travel. In the last 12 months alone, the average price charged per liter of gasoline at gas stations jumped 33%, from R$5,426 to R$7,219. At the same time, the value of ethanol rose 39.5%, from R$3,758 to R$5,241, according to data from the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels).





“With the more expensive fuel, we have seen a lot of people migrating from the car to the two-wheel segment. In addition, motorcycles have already been consolidated as a work instrument, as delivery services”, highlights the president of Fenabrave (National Federation of Automotive Vehicle Distribution), José Maurício Andreta Jr.

The assessment is shared by Marcos Fermanian, president of Abraciclo (Brazilian Association of Manufacturers of Motorcycles, Mopeds, Scooters, Bicycles and Similar). He foresees the maintenance of heated demand for the next few months. “Rising fuel prices have led more people to look to motorcycles as an alternative,” he says.

“The demand for motorcycles has grown a lot during the pandemic, with the increase in delivery services and greater use in urban displacements to avoid the agglomeration of public transport. The motorcycle is an agile, economical vehicle, with an affordable price and low maintenance cost”, adds Paulo Takeuchi, executive director of Abraciclo.











Qualifications

















The attractiveness of motorcycles is also evidenced by the number of CNHs issued to motorcyclists in the state of São Paulo. In the first quarter alone, the number of requests for the first license more than doubled compared to the same period in 2021.

The increase of 112.3% is the result of 4,407 concessions and corresponds to the fourth consecutive quarter with more licenses for motorcyclists. In the monthly comparison, March (1,998) generated 64.3% more documents than February (1,216).

The director-president of Detran-SP, Neto Mascellani, analyzes that the high demand for licenses to pilot motorcycles reflects the search for a more economical fuel.





“The exchange of the car for the motorcycle is one of the alternatives found for drivers who circulate constantly. But it is very important that all citizens do the whole process of driving correctly, in accredited driving schools”, guides Mascellani.

For the president of Sindautoescola-SP (Union of Auto Moto Schools and Driver Training Centers in the State of São Paulo), José Guedes Pereira, in addition to the increase in fuel prices, the increase in demand for motorcycles is also related to unemployment caused by pandemic.

“During the pandemic, the demand [pelas habilitações] showed signs of evolution, as many people who lost or had their salary reduced saw the two-wheel vehicle as a tool for a source of income”, explains Guedes.



