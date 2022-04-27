high prices reduce the purchasing power of Brazilians

Purchasing power in Brazil is even lower. If the impacts caused by the covid-19 pandemic were not enough, with inflation at the heights, the war in Ukraine also makes some basic products more expensive. And the projection is worrying with the rise in prices also for next year.

Read more: Income Tax Refund: Revenue authorizes consultation of residual lot

According to the Central Bank, annual inflation should exceed the 5% limit set for 2022. This is because the transfer of international prices continues to have strong impacts in Brazil.

price hike

In other words, Brazil has not been able to meet the inflation limit, always being above forecasts. Thus, the increase in costs continues to take away the purchasing power of the population. The result of this is an economic lack of control, which is further aggravated by the portion of the population that is unemployed.

Since the creation of the Real Plan, the rise in inflation in March 2022 was the highest in the last 28 years. To account for so many increases, Brazilians are cutting spending. Not to mention the number of people in debt, which reaches 77.5% of the population, according to data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

That is why the Central Bank has increased interest rates in an attempt to control inflation. With the rise in prices and default, the scenario that is formed in Brazil is even more worrying. And the forecast of experts is that the situation will continue like this also for 2023.