How did Jane Foster get Mjolnir? fans debate

The first official video for Thor: Love and Thunder showed fans Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster taking on the role of Mighty Thor now that she has Mjolnir with her.

The Asgardian weapon had been destroyed in the movie Thor: Ragnarok and somehow Jane Foster managed to retrieve and restore it. We still don’t know how, and the movie is expected to bring answers with its release in July 2022.

But until then, fans debate theories about how Jane Foster won the hammer.

Check out some of them after the Thor 4 trailer:

Jane Foster’s Theories in Thor 4

In a thread on Reddit, user TheMediocreCritic reveals his own theory about Thor: Love and Thunder, which garnered quite a bit of discussion:

“Here’s my opinion. New Asgard is being explored and coerced by the Energy Commission that we see in the trailer. Asgard has the advanced technology of its homeland that we’ve seen in other movies, and the commission (and probably Roxxon) wants that. The commission and table of angry leaders are likely pressuring Valkyrie to sell or share her energy, perhaps even threatening her economy, but she doesn’t trust them. And she shouldn’t. Valkyrie is in a difficult situation; she is a warrior used to resolving political turmoil with a sword, not board meetings.

Jane Foster, a renowned astrophysicist, flies to New Asgard in the midst of a battle with cancer to help Valkyrie. Though she is a fierce warrior and queen, Valkyrie is not equipped for the political challenges that threaten New Asgard. She needs help. While not a policy, scientific expertise, experience with Asgardian technology, and connections in her scientific community help Jane Foster defend New Asgard. Jane manages to stop corporations and countries from exploring New Asgard. This is how Jane wins the hammer.”

User TacitcusThrowaway adds his theory: “People have seen a video footage of the moment. Specifically, there is some sort of monument built on the spot where Mjolnir fell apart. Jane is there and starts to hover in the air. Presumably, Mjolnir pulls herself together because she is ‘worthy’. “

User “easycure” takes the kind of medical approach to speculation about Thor 4:

“The only thing I would add to your theory is WHY she went to New Asgard in the first place, and I don’t think it’s just to help people or to help Valkyrie, which she doesn’t know about. She can go there in search of cancer treatment because she has already witnessed firsthand the advanced medical technology that Asgard holds (Thor 2, the magic MRI bed that found or extracted the Aether in/from her body?)

So she goes there not knowing anyone but probably saying she knows Thor to sit at the table with Queen Valkyrie, to convince her to let Asguards technology be used to help her, so she can help others, so how you said be worthy there.”

Lastly, user GeneralQuami says, “Actually, I thought she used her knowledge to repair ‘meow meow’ by combining magic and science. She fixes it not for herself but for New Asgard, therefore she is worthy.”

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 7.