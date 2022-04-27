How does Jane Foster gain Thor’s powers?

Thor: Love and Thunder shows the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster in the MCU. The last time she was seen in the Marvel movies was in Thor the Dark World of 2013.

However, Jane Foster will not return just as the astrophysicist everyone knows. She also became worthy to wield Mjölnir, Thor’s famous hammer, and now has the powers of the god of thunder.

Jane Foster made her comic book debut as the Mighty Thor in 2015 through a story by Jason Aaron. In the plot, Thor becomes unworthy to lift Mjölnir and so Foster is chosen as his successor.

However, in the Marvel comics, Jane doesn’t just have to fight powerful enemies, she also has a battle with herself, having been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Unfortunately, using Mjolnir’s powers comes with a price, although the magical object provides immense power for Foster, it also nullifies the entire chemotherapeutic process that astrophysics went through, leaving the character on the brink of death.

Still in the comics, even though she knew she was going to die, Jane Foster used the powers of Mjölnir for one last time. Fortunately, Thor and Odin recognized Jane’s efforts and did everything they could to bring her back to life.

Is at Thor: Love and Thunder the story of Jane Foster becoming the Mighty Thor won’t be much different from what was seen in the comics. Rumors and descriptions of some toys hinted at the MCU’s Jane Foster having cancer just like her comic book counterpart.

A description of the film reports that “ssuffering from cancer, astrophysicist and Thor’s ex-girlfriend Jane Foster visited New Asgard and her life was changed forever. Mysteriously, the shattered pieces of Mjolnir, the hammer of the thunder god, transformed her into the Mighty Thor and gave her Thor’s superpowers, to fight threats from within and without. Wielding Mjolnir herself, she became a divine protector and a new hero was born!”

In several publicity materials, Mjölnir is shown full of cracks, concluding that it was rebuilt after being destroyed by Hela in Thor: Ragnarok. And it is worth remembering that the hammer used by Thor in Avengers: Endgame came from another timeline and duly returned by Steve Rogers.

With this, it remains to be seen how Mjölnir was rebuilt: by its own will or through the hands of someone, like Eitri (Peter Dinklage).

Thor: Love and Thunder directed by Taika Waititi. The film hits Brazilian theaters on July 7. In the plot, after a time retired from the life of heroes, Thor must return to action to stop a killer of gods.

