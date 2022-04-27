How Income Tax can help SUS hospitals

Individuals can allocate part of the Individual Income Tax (IRPF) due to philanthropic institutions and deduct from the amount that would be paid to the Federal Revenue. The donations benefit a number of institutions, such as hospitals, charities and children, youth and elderly funds.

In the case of hospitals, help would come in good time, even more so when institutions suffered more during the new coronavirus pandemic. This is the case of Hospital Universitário Cajuru, in Curitiba, which operates 100% in the Unified Health System (SUS) and depends on actions such as the destination of IR to overcome the deficit caused by the concentration of care for a large part of the traumas in the capital and region. Metropolitan since the beginning of the pandemic.

In 2022, the deadline for submitting the income tax return was extended to May 31.

A reference in kidney transplantation and support for trauma victims, Hospital Universitário Cajuru performs, on average, 147,000 consultations per year, including hospitalizations, urgencies and emergencies, surgeries and outpatient consultations. Therefore, donations via tax waivers have become an important source of financial resources, including changing the organization’s reality.

“We are an institution that provides an essential service to society. And the donation of Income Tax is essential for the maintenance of this service, which, as it is philanthropic and 100% SUS, operates with a deficit of about R$ 1.5 million per month”, highlights the general director of the hospital, Julian Gasparetto.

how to donate

The destination of the tax is easy and without cost. Being made for the State Fund for the Rights of the Elderly of Paraná. Individuals can donate up to 6% of their taxes, with up to 3% of the tax due on the return to be delivered this year, regardless of whether the taxpayer has tax to be refunded or payable, and up to 6% of the tax due to be declared in 2023 .

In the case of those who have an amount to pay, the amount donated to the chosen institution will be subtracted from the installment to be paid. In the case of refund, the amount donated will be added to the refund that he has to receive and is corrected by the Selic Rate. To know the amount that can be destined, the taxpayer can calculate based on the receipt of delivery of the declaration. The form to be filled in is “Donations Directly in the Declaration”, in which the amount to be allocated and the type of fund chosen must be informed.

For more information about donations via Income Tax refund to Hospital Universitário Cajuru, the taxpayer can contact us by phone (41) 99685-9405 or by email at mobilizacao.recursos@hospitalcajuru.com.br.

Guidance on donations

Social Action Foundation and accountants take action on Friday

The Social Action Foundation (FAS) and the Paraná Regional Accounting Council (CRC) will promote the action Doa Curitiba: IR 2022, in Boca Maldita, next Friday. The objective is to make the population aware of the importance of allocating part of the tax due to the municipal funds for the Rights of Children and Adolescents (FMCA) and the Elderly Person (FMPI) and to help in the development of actions, projects and programs that meet these public in the municipality.

During the action, which will be held from 10:30 am to 4 pm, FAS employees and representatives of social organizations will be on site distributing folders and publicizing projects that benefit from resources allocated by taxpayers. IRPF resources contribute to the maintenance of these activities.