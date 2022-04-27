Business

How much gasoline and meat can you buy?

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius9 hours ago
0 0 1 minute read

In short, GLOBO carried out a study with supermarket inserts and retailer advertisements. According to the survey, in relation to basic day-to-day products, such as soybean oil and coffee, it is possible to buy, with this price, only half of what was possible 2 years ago.

In addition, with regard to fuel, Brazilians take almost half for the same amount. According to information from the National Petroleum Agency (ANP) in 2020, with a withdrawal from the FGTS of R$ 1,045, it was possible to pay 257 liters of gasoline. That is, 5.14 tanks of an HB20. In 2022, with R$ 1 thousand it is possible to buy only 137.6 liters of gasoline, or 2.75 tanks.

In 2020, the FGTS withdrawal of BRL 1045 needed a supplement of BRL 44 to buy a Galaxy A01. Nowadays, anyone who wants to invest in a Galaxy A03 must add up their savings with R$ 299.

According to André Braz, economist at Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV), for Globo, inflation in the last 2 years has increased a lot, especially in the group of electric energy, fuel food.

“These are increases that you cannot dribble. Nobody can save on food, we need to buy rice and beans. For those who are more dependent on gasoline, this is a problem, but diesel, which is responsible for the flow of agricultural production, transport on highways and intercity transport, has a large and indirect impact on the cost of everything we buy”said Bras.

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius9 hours ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

FGTS: government can release new withdrawals; see how to check the balance through the app | Economy

February 23, 2022

IR 2022: “Goods and Rights” form has new groups and codes; know everything before making your declaration

March 15, 2022

contest has drawn numbers; prize is BRL 1.5 million

2 weeks ago

BC servers press for readjustment; strike will be decided this Tuesday (22)

March 22, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button