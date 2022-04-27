How much gasoline and meat can you buy?

In short, GLOBO carried out a study with supermarket inserts and retailer advertisements. According to the survey, in relation to basic day-to-day products, such as soybean oil and coffee, it is possible to buy, with this price, only half of what was possible 2 years ago.

In addition, with regard to fuel, Brazilians take almost half for the same amount. According to information from the National Petroleum Agency (ANP) in 2020, with a withdrawal from the FGTS of R$ 1,045, it was possible to pay 257 liters of gasoline. That is, 5.14 tanks of an HB20. In 2022, with R$ 1 thousand it is possible to buy only 137.6 liters of gasoline, or 2.75 tanks.

In 2020, the FGTS withdrawal of BRL 1045 needed a supplement of BRL 44 to buy a Galaxy A01. Nowadays, anyone who wants to invest in a Galaxy A03 must add up their savings with R$ 299.

According to André Braz, economist at Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV), for Globo, inflation in the last 2 years has increased a lot, especially in the group of electric energy, fuel food.