How much gasoline and meat can you buy?
In addition, with regard to fuel, Brazilians take almost half for the same amount. According to information from the National Petroleum Agency (ANP) in 2020, with a withdrawal from the FGTS of R$ 1,045, it was possible to pay 257 liters of gasoline. That is, 5.14 tanks of an HB20. In 2022, with R$ 1 thousand it is possible to buy only 137.6 liters of gasoline, or 2.75 tanks.
In 2020, the FGTS withdrawal of BRL 1045 needed a supplement of BRL 44 to buy a Galaxy A01. Nowadays, anyone who wants to invest in a Galaxy A03 must add up their savings with R$ 299.
According to André Braz, economist at Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV), for Globo, inflation in the last 2 years has increased a lot, especially in the group of electric energy, fuel food.
“These are increases that you cannot dribble. Nobody can save on food, we need to buy rice and beans. For those who are more dependent on gasoline, this is a problem, but diesel, which is responsible for the flow of agricultural production, transport on highways and intercity transport, has a large and indirect impact on the cost of everything we buy”said Bras.