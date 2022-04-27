How should Arthur Aguiar manage the money? · TV news

Thanks to BBB 22, Arthur Aguiar is the new millionaire in Brazil. However, the BRL 1.5 million won by the actor in 2022 is monetarily out of date – that is, this jackpot is not worth as much as in 2010, when Globo’s reality show started to pay this award. With this reality in hand, the ex-Rebelde will face a challenge to manage the money and correct the value of the prize.

According to the Citizen’s Calculator, a tool made available by the Central Bank, the value adjusted by the IPCA (Ample National Consumer Price Index) of the BBB premium from January 2010 to March 2022 would be R$ 3,139,569.30. With this value, Aguiar’s purchasing power would be equivalent to that obtained by Marcelo Dourado in 2010, when he won the BBB 10.

And, to consciously invest this R$ 1.5 million, it is no use just wanting to follow the trend of the moment in the financial market, such as the current cryptocurrencies or shares on the Stock Exchange. “I see that people make their investments based on what is happening in the market and not on their profile. If you come here and ask how to invest this R$ 1.5 million, the first thing we will do is a ‘diagnosis’ of the client “, points out Felipe Guerra, a partner at Messem Investimentos, TV news.

“What is your life like? Do you live alone or with your parents? Does it support you or someone else? Do you have debts? How knowledgeable are you about investing? Personal characteristics are much more important in determining which investments you will make than the market itself”, he defends.

In the specialist’s view, Aguiar is at a point in his life when he is still building wealth, which makes it possible for Maíra Cardi’s husband to apply the prize in a moderate portfolio of investments.

“In the pattern of moderate investors, they are in a range of 60% in fixed income, 25% in multimarket investment funds and 15% in variable income, which can be divided between stocks and real estate funds, complementary initiatives”, he evaluates.

I like to make the analogy with a ship. We know how big it is, where we are and where we want to go. We need to structure it in a way that it is balanced and, if we notice that more waves are coming from the right or from the left, we make these small adjustments over time so that it gets there. [no objetivo final]even with the swings.

“You have to make your investments in a way that you feel comfortable with. You have to sleep, wake up and have your leisure time while your investments work for you”, advises Guerra.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily reality show newsletters, interviews and live videos: