How Wonder Woman 3 Might Revive Zack Snyder’s DCEU Plans

the future wonder woman 3 will be the final installment of Patty Jenkins’ films, and may revive some of Zack Snyder’s plans for the DCEU. Snyder, working alongside other directors at DCEUmapped out a schedule of various projects for the franchise, tying the Justice League films with the heroes’ solo adventures.

After the release of Justice League by Zack Snyderhowever, the Warner Bros. is no longer planning to continue Snyder’s vision, though wonder woman 3 may incorporate some of her plans for Diana Prince and the Amazon Warriors.

The DCEU’s original plans would have further developed the heroes of the Justice League in his solo films and the larger-scale crossovers. Superman would have eventually replaced his regenerative black suit with his original blue suit before falling victim to the Anti-Life Equation and becoming a villainous pawn of Darkseid.

THE Batman would have clashed with the exterminator and trained a new one robin before working with The Flash to prevent the apocalyptic future called Knightmare, undoing Superman’s corruption and sacrificing himself to defeat Darkseid in the final battle against Apokolips’ forces.

In Snyder’s plans for the franchise’s future, Wonder WomanHippolyta and the rest of the Amazons would have been killed by Lex Luthor and Doctor Poison, with the latter using a lethal gas on Themyscira. Wonder Woman’s death would be undone when the future Knightmare was averted, though justice league 3 had still resulted in Hippolyta’s death, only this time in a battle against darkseid.

Although Snyder’s plans for the future knightmare and a final conflict with Darkseid might not make it to the big screen, parts of her plans for Wonder Woman might be altered and integrated into wonder woman 3. There is little information about the story of the next feature. However, if Circe is the main villain, the movie could have an antagonist powerful enough to kill Hippolyta.

Wonder Woman may finally return to Themyscira, but the tragic loss of her mother would require her to become the new Queen of the Amazons. Zack Snyder worked closely with colleagues such as Patty Jenkins and James Wan to ensure that the DCEU’s character development and storytelling remained consistent between solo adventures and crossover films.

While the DCEU movies vary in tone, they’ve been well-timed when it comes to continuity. Even with the sequences turns on of Justice by Zack Snyder on hold indefinitely, Patty Jenkins can still follow through on her collaborative plan for Wonder Woman in her third film.

The DCEU is scheduled to undergo a major continuity change after The Flash, but the timeline changes appear to be only affecting future Batman and Flash movies. future movies like Aquaman 2 and Shazam 2 should not be affected and are likely to continue their intended stories regardless of continuity changes.

This will likely also be the case for wonder woman 3, allowing Patty Jenkins to reuse Zack Snyder's DCEU plans for Wonder Woman as she sees fit.

