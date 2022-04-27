Hunter Schafer comments on her character’s relationship with Zendaya’s

This Friday (21), an event took place that brought together the cast of “Euphoria” at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. In a panel called “For Your Consideration”part of the show’s awards season campaign, was mediated by actor Colman Domingo who plays the character Ali.

On the red carpet, the cast answered questions from journalists in attendance. In the interview with Variety, actress Hunter Schafer, who plays Jules, responded to her character relationship with Rue, who is played by Zendaya.. “The way the season ended is probably the best way for them to go right now. I think they still love each other very much and have the beautiful memories of what they had together, as well as the bad ones… I hope they come back to that relationship and smile at some point.”

#Euphoria‘s Hunter Schafer on Rue and Jules’ future: “The way the season left off is probably the best way for them to go right now. I think they still love each other a lot…I hope they can look back at that relationship & smile at some point.” https://t.co/RUCrjBRQLl pic.twitter.com/uF1I17cPXC — Variety (@Variety) April 21, 2022

Variety post with interview (Reproduction/Twitter)

Euphoria already has a 3rd season confirmed; the series should return between the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024, the delay is due to the schedule of its protagonist Zendaya, who must spend part of the next year recording the second part of Dune, and the production time itself, which is longer than the average of the series. Both seasons 1 and 2 are available on the HBO Max streaming service along with special episodes that focus on the characters Rue and Jules, respectively covering events between seasons.

Synopsis

Rue (Zendaya), 17, came out of rehab with no plans to stay clean. At the last party before the new school year, she meets Jules (Hunter Schafer), who is new to town. In addition to Rue’s drug issues and her relationship with Jules, we also see the drama of other characters that make up the series’ focus group of characters, such as Maddy (Alexa Demie) who is in an abusive relationship with the soccer star. Nate (Jacob Elordi).

Featured Photo: Hunter during the event (Reproduction/Getty Image)