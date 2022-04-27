“I already interviewed him”; Palmeiras expresses interest and future of Andreas Pereira ‘leaks’ at Flamengo

Down since the serious mistake in the Libertadores final, the midfielder has been considered as a reinforcement of Rubro-Negro’s rival

Since he seriously failed in the final of the Copa Libertadores da América, in a bid that resulted in Deyverson’s goal, Andreas Pereira failed to sign Flamengo and is still the subject of much criticism. The permanence of the midfielder is something that was considered by the managers, but the hammer has not yet been beaten, especially due to the reaction of the fans.

As a result, Rumors put the player in Palmeiras’ sights, who was benefited in that situation, lifting the cup in 2021. With Jaílson’s injury, who tore his ligaments and should be out for a long time, social networks filled with messages on the subject, putting even more “pile”. Along these lines, journalist Thiago Asmar brought more information during the Bate Pronto program:

“The situation is as follows: does not have a recent demand from Palmeiras. What was passed to me is that more than one, two months ago there was an interest from Palmeiras in knowing the situation of Andreas Pereira. It’s not something new, you haven’t had a recent contact. This I can afford. It was direct people: family and staff that I mentioned. There is currently no poll by Andreas Pereira, this contact has not been made now“said the journalist.

In addition, the aforementioned source also explained the reasons why the midfielder would not accept a transfer to Palestra Itália, precisely for the fact that there would be no explanation to create an unnecessary controversyalong with the issue involving Manchester United, who should accept him back with the intention of giving him more opportunities.

“I know Andreas, I already interviewed him in Manchester, I don’t think he would do that. It is not his profile to leave Flamengo for Palmeiras, and it was against Palmeiras that mistake in the Libertadores final that caused a crisis with Flamengo’s fans. Ten Hag contacted Andreas Pereira who will count on him if Flamengo does not pay 10.5 million euros. If he doesn’t stay at Flamengo, he should return to Manchester United (to play)”he added.