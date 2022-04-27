“I am proud of myself”; Venê pronounces and moves in the past to explain Diego Ribas’ provocation

Tuesday (26) was marked with a ‘climate’ in the Vulture’s Nest. Journalist Venê Casagrande was at CT Rubro-Negro for an interview with Thiago Maia, however, Diego Ribas appeared in the press room and ended up making a provocation to the journalist that left everyone embarrassed. The shirt number 10 of Gávea recorded a video calling Venê a “man of half-truths”.

The journalist positioned himself on his channel, and believes that everything was motivated by an article made in 2021, in which Diego was involved in the context of the infamous ‘pot’ that supposedly existed in Mengão:

“Obviously I was embarrassed, I confess I didn’t expect it. Thiago Maia was also super embarrassed, the personal advisor laughs without understanding anything because he thought it was with Thiago Maia. the advisor of Flamengo was also unresponsive as well. I have nothing, personally, with Diego Ribas. I can do a story that he doesn’t like, that he classifies as a liar, as he classified in January 2021, about the backstage of the famous “pot 85″, something very old. Since then, I haven’t written any articles criticizing Diego Ribas. I think he doesn’t like me because of that,” the journalist explained.

Venê made a point of commenting on his reaction, which was not hostile after the provocations. However, the professional regretted the fact: “My reaction that everyone should do. A lot of people came to me to congratulate my reaction. This reaction I should have done anyway. I’m proud of myself, I could curse another time. I have to take into account that I am representing SBT. Any act I had was the SBT act. There were other people involved, like Thiago Maia. I am very sorry because it was a 37 year old posture. I don’t expect that from a guy who is famous in football and who is an idol at Flamengo. In fact, I’m not angry, I’m just sorry. It might make other people do it, I hope not because it’s wrong. Embarrassing a professional, regardless of whether you like it or not, there’s no way to accept that!”, he added.