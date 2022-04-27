I have an inactive FGTS account. Can I withdraw the emergency amount of up to R$ 1 thousand?

THE withdrawal of up to R$ 1 thousand of FGTS (Service Time Guarantee Fund) is being released since last Wednesday (20). One of the main doubts concerns the release of values ​​for those who have an inactive account (related to previous jobs). Is it possible to withdraw in this condition?

Withdrawal of R$1 thousand for those who have an inactive account

According to the rules for releasing the FGTS withdrawal, workers with active and inactive accounts will be able to withdraw funds from the fund, limited to R$ 1 thousand. At first, it is important to note that the withdrawals will be released between the months of April and June, according to the month of birth of the worker.

The movement of the value of the emergency withdrawal of the FGTS may initially be carried out digitally using the Caixa Tem app, free of charge. The Caixa Tem app is available for free download on Android and iOS.

As informed, the withdrawal of up to R$ 1 thousand from the FGTS it has been released for inactive and active accounts since the 20th. According to the calendar, withdrawals will continue to be released until June 15th (for those born in December). All groups will be able to withdraw until December, according to information from the Federal Government.

See the schedule:

Born in January: april 20

april 20 Born in February: April 30th

April 30th Born in March: May 4th

May 4th Born in April: may 11

may 11 Born in May: May 14th

May 14th Born in June: May 18

May 18 Born in July: april 21

april 21 Born in August: April 25

April 25 Born in September: april 28

april 28 Born in October: 1st of june

1st of june Born in November: June 08

June 08 Born in December: 15th of June

It is important to remember that workers are not obliged to withdraw the FGTSbut if they do not want to take advantage of the opportunity, they will only be able to make the withdrawal in specific situations provided for by law.

FGTS

THE FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço) is a kind of reserve for the worker. It is provided for in contracts signed based on the CLT, that is, for workers with a formal contract.

Each month, the company deposits 8% of the employee’s salary and the money can only be withdrawn in case of dismissal without just cause. In case of dismissal with just cause or resignation by the employee, the money will remain in the fund, but cannot be moved.

Other possibilities to have access to the money are financing a house or joining the “Aniversary Loot” modality. The modality of the right to annual withdrawals of specific values, however in case of dismissal the worker will not be able to withdraw the entire value of the fund deposited by the company.

Upon request, the minimum time of stay in the Anniversary Loot modality is two years.