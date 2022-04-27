‘I was ridiculed’ for being almost a decade ahead of the MeToo movement Rolling Stone

Actress Megan Fox spoke about how she doesn’t feel fully accepted by the feminist community

Megan Fox stated that she was “mocked” for being decades at the forefront of the #MeToo movement. In an interview with Glamor UKthe actress spoke about how she pointed out problems in society before a wave of feminism took hold of Hollywood in the late 2010s. (Via IndieWire)

“I think I was at the forefront of the #MeToo movement for almost a decade. I always spoke out against some of the abusive, misogynistic and patriarchal things that were happening in Hollywood in 2008 and 2009, long before people were ready to accept or tolerate it. I was really made fun of for doing this. I think people had time to review that, in retrospect.”

Fox also confessed that she does not feel fully accepted by the feminist community and used a recent example to illustrate her feeling. “I was being celebrated as a feminist until I had the courage to call my [noivo Machine Gun Kelly] of ‘daddy’.”

The actress continued, “And a lot of people were upset about it, which I think is a funny conversation to have, because it allows women to be…women. Allowing us to experience what we want in life, what we like. That’s feminism.”

Megan Fox: Fame Was ‘Trauma’ That Caused ‘Psychological Breakdown’

In the same interview, Fox revealed that becoming very famous during her youth traumatized her – and explained that she tried to stay out of the spotlight as much as she was judged and criticized often.

“I think the first time, when I was dealing with astronomical levels of fame, that in itself is a kind of trauma. And if you don’t have a big family or a big support system, it’s easy to get too overwhelmed or get lost in it. And if you’re delicate, it’s a hard thing to get through. So I walked away from everything. I’m much better equipped now to deal with it and experience it. [a fama] in a way that I can actually enjoy a little bit and not be so self-conscious and scared all the time.”

