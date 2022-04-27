Ibovespa rises more than 1% and breaks a sequence of 7 consecutive lows; dollar falls and moves away slightly from R$ 5

The Brazilian stock market closed higher this Wednesday (27th), after seven consecutive drops, reflecting, among other things, the movement of American markets and also the release of IPCA-15 data for the month of April, which came below expectations. . Much of the rise in the index can also be attributed to the appreciation of shares in mining and steel companies.

The Ibovespa rose 1.05%, to 109,349 points, after oscillating between 108,214 and 110,107 points. The financial volume was R$ 30.9 billion.

The positive highlights were Gerdau’s PN (GGBR4) and Weg’s ON (WEGE3) shares, which rose, respectively, 6.01% and 5.50%, followed by Vale’s shares (VALE3), with gains of 5. 35%.

Weg shares rose sharply after the release of the balance for the first quarter. Already the shares of mining and steel companies rise with the appreciation of iron ore in China and with a recovery after successive lows.

Hapvida (HAPV3) and Azul (AZUL4) were the negative highlights of the session, falling by 5.84% and 3.19%, respectively, followed by Positivo (POSI3), with losses of 3.09%. .

According to analysts at Ativa Investimentos, Hapvida’s shares fall with worsening expectations for the first quarter result, driven by the increase in unemployment indicators – this is because a large part of the portfolio of beneficiaries of health operators comes from business plans.

After three consecutive highs, the dollar undergoes correction and closes lower. The American currency dropped 0.47% to R$4.967, after fluctuating between R$4.928 and R$5.040.

At the aftermarket, at 5:07 pm, futures interest fell in block: DIF23, -0.35 pp, to 12.96%; DIF25, -1.15 pp, 11.99%; DIF27, -0.92 pp, at 11.86%; DIF29, -0.58 pp, at 12.00%.

On Wall Street, stocks partially recovered from yesterday’s losses, with strong corporate earnings results boosting investor sentiment.

The Dow Jones index rose 0.19% to 33,302 points. The S&P 500 rose 0.21% to 4,183 points, while the Nasdaq dropped 0.01% to 12,488 points.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

Related