I’m very hungry, now what? Learn how to control

I’m very hungry, now what? We will not deny. eat healthy and following proper dietary guidelines requires certain sacrifices. It’s true that Healthy eating is not synonymous with boredom ; Let’s demolish this myth once and for all.

But let’s not forget that the ‘willpower’ component must sometimes appear when the animal enters us (how many times, for example, in the middle of the morning, we would rather eat a donut than an apple…).



The good news is that, in this sense, there are some guidelines that we can follow and that will help us to have a more controlled feeling of satiety, so that hunger takes longer to appear (and with it, if we want, they help us to lose stored fat).

These are the tips that MyREalFood (an app dedicated to helping to achieve a better lifestyle through ‘real food’) offers us on this subject. Take note because the truth is that these tips can be very effective.

WHOLE FOOD VERSIONS

A good idea is to consume pasta, rice or bread in their wholegrain versions. How we already said more than once, these versions are not only very nutritionally more interesting (whole grains provide a high content of fiber, vitamins from group B and E, minerals like magnesium…), but also, they are absorbed more slowly and produce a longer feeling of satiety.



WHOLE FRUITS INSTEAD OF JUICE

When consuming juices, we lose all the food matrix and the sugar naturally present in the fruit is absorbed very quickly, producing spikes in blood sugar, which will make us feel hungry very soon. The whole fruit, on the other hand, retains its original matrix and is digested more slowly, thus increasing satiety.

IF YOU CONSUME DAIRY, IT’S BETTER WHOLE THAN SKIMMED

In addition to being richer in nutrients such as fat-soluble vitamins, milk fat is healthy (far from those recommendations that ‘demonized’ dairy fat) and will provide us with greater satiety.

INCLUDE HEALTHY FAT IN MEALS

Healthy fats have a great satiating effect, as they slow down gastric emptying, in addition to being very interesting from a nutritional point of view. Some examples are extra virgin olive oil, oily fish, nuts or avocados.

EAT SLOW AND CHEW WELL

The body’s satiety mechanisms don’t kick in until about 20 minutes after we start eating. If you eat quickly, it will be harder to feel full in time and you will be more likely to eat more than you really need. To achieve this, a good tip is to try to chew more often (indirectly, it will make us eat slower and, in addition, it will help to improve digestion).

AVOID DISTRACTIONS

Screens distract us and make us lose track of what we are eating. You have to pay attention when eating, it makes us more aware while enjoying and, in addition, it helps us to identify the signs of satiety.

