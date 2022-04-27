In Curitiba, Grêmio has the last training session before the game with Operário; see probable lineup | Guild

Grêmio held the last training session on Tuesday afternoon, in Curitiba, before the duel with Operário, this Wednesday, in Ponta Grossa. Coach Roger Machado had already given indications of the lineup and should only have Rodrigo Ferreira as a novelty in the starting lineup.

read more

+ See the plans for the Michel steering wheel, integrated into training

The right-back enters Edilson’s spot, injured. The rest of the team must be equal to the one used in the victory over Guarani. Campaz should remain as a right winger, despite being sacked at halftime.

This Tuesday’s work took place at Athletico’s CT do Caju, and had tactical adjustments by Roger for the offensive and defensive sector and also more set-piece activities, as had already occurred in Porto Alegre.

The likely lineup has Brenno; Rodrigo, Geromel, Bruno Alves and Nicolas; Villasanti, Bitello and Lucas Silva; Gabriel Teixeira, Campaz and Diego Souza.

1 of 1 Rodrigo Ferreira and Gabriel Teixeira at Grêmio training in Paraná — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio Rodrigo Ferreira and Gabriel Teixeira in training with Grêmio in Paraná — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio

Tricolor will pass through three different cities during its stay in Paraná. He landed and dozed in Curitiba on Monday night. This Tuesday, after training, he travels to Ponta Grossa by bus. And after the match, he will stay in São José dos Pinhais, in the metropolitan region of Curitiba, to travel on Thursday.