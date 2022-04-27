In the hands of scalpers, the cheapest ticket for Altos x Flamengo jumps from R$150 to R$250 | Brazil’s Cup

This Wednesday, the demand for tickets for the match between Altos and Flamengo, for the third phase of the Copa do Brasil, was much lower than the first day of sales. With tickets for three of the four sectors sold out, fans who arrived at the ticket offices of the Albertão stadium, in Teresina, were faced with the action of money changers, who inflated the cheapest ticket price.

Irregular ticket sales by scalpers were seen freely in Albertão. They sold tickets in the scoreboard sector for R$ 250. The value is almost 70% higher than the official one, sold at R$ 150. This was the cheapest ticket available for Altos for the game against Flamengo.

Exchangers sell tickets for Altos x Flamengo freely

This Wednesday, tickets for the general sectors, scoreboards and cabin bleachers were sold out. Only tickets from the chairs sector remained, which cost R$ 300. In this sector, there are 7 thousand seats available.

The fan who went to the Albertão box office, the only point of sale this Wednesday, was faced with this information. In all, the stadium had 25,000 seats released.

The few fans who arrived at the stadium were approached by the scalpers. According to the Fan Statute, the practice is considered illegal. The penalty for this offense is two to four years’ imprisonment plus a fine. The action, however, was made quite visible.

Albertão stadium ticket offices

On this second day of sales, the surroundings of the Albertão stadium had a different scenario than the previous day. Few people went to the only point where these tickets were sold, unlike the first day, where there were long lines and a wait of up to eight hours.

Jacaré and Rubro-Negro will face each other this Sunday, at 6 pm, at the Albertão stadium, in Teresina, in a match valid for the first leg of the 3rd phase of the Copa do Brasil.