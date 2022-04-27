Income Tax 2022: problems in the declaration

Taxpayers who need to use the capital gains calculation program (GCAP 2021) to file the 2022 Income Tax return continue to face technical problems, even after the last update of the program to version 1.4, made by the IRS on Wednesday past (20).

Last Tuesday (19), the UOL warned of a flaw in version 1.3 of the GCAP 2021 program, which is used to calculate property sales and other property tax and inheritance tax for the final estate return.

The Darf (federal collection document) was being generated due on April 29, despite the fact that the IRS had extended the tax payment deadline until May 31, along with the deadline for submitting the declaration.

This bug was fixed in version 1.4 of GCAP 2021, released before the holiday. However, another problem arose.

readers of UOL reported that they are unable to import the data, that is, transfer the information from the GCAP 2021 program to the program for filling in the Income Tax Return (IRPF 2022), which is still in version 1.3.

When simulating the problem, the report found that IRPF 2022 in version 1.3 does not accept the GCAP 2021 file in version 1.4 and asks the taxpayer to “go back” to version 1.3 of GCAP. See the error image below.

Image: Reproduction

Searched again by UOLthe Federal Revenue confirmed the problem and reiterated that a new version (1.4) of IRPF 2022 would be released later this week.

Last week, the body had informed that both GCAP 2021 and IRPF 2022 would be updated to version 1.4.

However, the declaration filling program remained in the previous version (1.3) in the early morning of this Tuesday (26).

After reporting, Revenue updates version and fixes problem

Just around 3 pm this Tuesday, after the publication of this article, the new version 1.4 of IRPF 2022 was released, solving the problem.

To update the IRPF 2022 program, simply open it on a computer that is connected to the internet. The update is automatic.

To find out which version is installed on your computer, just look in the upper right corner of the program screen.

The deadline for submitting the Income Tax 2022 ends on May 31.

Revenue and union had warned of possible failures

The Federal Revenue itself and the union of tax auditors (Sindifisco Nacional) had already warned, at the end of February, that there could be failures in the program due to cuts in the institution’s budget by the government.

The release of the program to the public took place only on March 7, with a delay of a week, due to budgetary difficulties and the standard operation of the Revenue auditors.