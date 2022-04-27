Inflation preview brings favorable impact to April IPCA, but relief is temporary, say analysts

The preview of the official Brazilian inflation index for April brought temporary relief to the markets and will have a favorable impact on the IPCA for the month, but there are widespread pressures and a challenging external scenario ahead, analysts point out.

The IPCA-15 (Extended National Consumer Price Index 15) accelerated in April and rose 1.73%, the highest monthly change for the indicator since February 2003 (2.19%) and the highest increase for April since 1995 ( 1.95%). But it came in slightly below expectations, up 1.85% according to the Refinitiv consensus.

XP states that “the unfolding of prior inflation has a favorable impact on the IPCA projection for April, mainly due to lower services inflation”, and estimates a 0.86% rise for the indicator, a “slowdown mainly driven by the electricity deflation” (due to the end of the water scarcity tariff flag).

Despite this, XP maintains its inflation forecast for the year at 7.4% and points out that “high-frequency inflation surveys, the consequences of the lockdowns in China and the embargoes against Russia indicate inflationary pressures for the coming months”.

For Goldman Sachs, “April IPCA-15 inflation was high, but slightly lower than expected”, and highlights that “inflation is now not only very high, but also highly widespread” (the bank estimates that inflation should remain above 10% in the 12-month period up to August).

“The broad and likely lasting shock to commodity prices and other logistics/input production costs is expected to keep short-term consumer price inflationary pressures high, only partially offset by the announced decline in electricity tariffs,” he says. report by economist Alberto Ramos.

Ramos also points to a growing risk of inertial inflation, with price pass-throughs and salary hikes due to readjustment clauses linked to price indices, and a “challenging scenario”, which may be triggered by the FOMC signaling (the Fed’s Copom, the American Central Bank) to be more “hawkish” in raising interest rates in the United States (more aggressive).

Expectation of more interest

Therefore, the Goldman Sachs analyst points out that the scenario requires “a conservative calibration of monetary policy” by the Brazilian Central Bank.

Morgan Stanley research has the same view and says that the IPCA-15 brought “bad news” both in core inflation and in its diffusion. “The diffusion index reached 78.75%, the highest level in nearly 20 years, showing that global pressures are spilling over into domestic prices.”

“In addition, once seasonally adjusted, most of the main metrics increased in April and it is showing that more acceleration is still to come”, says the document signed by economists Thiago A. Machado and Andre Loes (this same with the adoption of the green tariff, which according to the government will reduce electricity bills by around 20%.

Morgan Stanley economists do not believe that the IPCA-15 April numbers will change the BC’s “flight plan”, of increasing the Selic by 1 percentage point at the May meeting, and consider that “the acceleration of the core and the diffusion makes it difficult to interrupt the bullish cycle in the next encounters”.

Luca Mercadante, economist at Rio Bravo, says that the IPCA-15 continues to indicate high inflationary pressure, despite the bearish surprise in April. “Even below expectations, the disclosure does not change the inflation scenario in the year, the tone remains negative”.

Mercadante says that Rio Bravo still believes that the BC will have to raise the Selic rate beyond the 12.75% per year intended by President Roberto Campos Neto, “extending the cycle until June, to contain inflation and expectations that continued to rise.” in the last Focus”.

Discouragement of expectations

The basic interest rate of the Brazilian economy is currently at 11.75% per year, and the Copom (BC Monetary Policy Committee) meets next week. The forecast is that the Selic will rise by another 1 percentage point; the question is whether it will be necessary to extend the cycle of high interest rates to control inflation (which the Central Bank has indicated it does not want).

The Focus Report released yesterday by the BC, after almost a month of “blackout”, showed that the market already predicts that inflation will end the year at 7.65% – more than double the target, which is 3.5% with a tolerance of 1.5 percentage points (ie: the target will be met if the index is between 2% and 5%).

The median of projections for the 2022 IPCA increased for the 15th consecutive week, and the market also raised its estimates for 2023 and 2024 (to 4% and 3.2%, respectively). As a result, these projections are also above the target for the next two years (of 3.25% and 3.00%, respectively), in a sign of unanchoring expectations.

In addition, the market also began to predict a higher Selic rate this year. The base rate is estimated to be 13.25% in December, which would imply another 0.5 percentage point increase at the June Copom meeting, and the soaring of the dollar against the real in recent days also contributes to increase uncertainty about upcoming meetings.

more optimistic view

For Marcelo Oliveira, founder of Quantzed, the April 15th IPCA “helps to calm tempers” and gives space for the Central Bank’s speech to end the cycle of high interest rates at next week’s Copom meeting. “The number gives hope that inflation is at its peak and that it starts to recover more, even with the unstable scenario in the world”.

Oliveira points out that the market reacted “very well, with future DIs closing and the stock market rising”. “Only the dollar is against the grain, but because it is totally uncorrelated with Brazil’s micro and more related to the global macro”, says the founder of Quantzed. “With the IPCA-15 a little better, it starts to give a breath that we are close to the end of the cycle of high interest rates.”

