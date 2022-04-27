Inter lose in a comeback to Bologna and see Milan open in the lead with four games to go

Bologna relied on a failure by goalkeeper Radu to beat Inter Milan 2-1 by the Italian

In the final stretch of Italian Championshipa Inter Milan needed to win to take the lead in the fight for the second championship. But it didn’t.

This Wednesday (27), the nerazzurri lost facing the bologna per 2 to 1, away from home, in a late game of the 20th round.

Inter took the lead with Perisic, but Arnautovic and Sansone, after a bizarre failure by goalkeeper Radu, ensured victory for the home team.

The Nerazzurri started dominating the game and soon opened the scoring with a goal scored by Perisic, at 3 minutess. After starting in front, Inter continued to press and could have increased the score.

However, at the first opportunity he had, the home team tied with Arnautovic, with a header, at 28, enforcing the former law. The team led by Simone Inzaghi felt the goal and couldn’t create good chances until the end of the first half.

Needing the victory to take the lead from the Italian, Inter came back better at the beginning of the second half. The Nerazzurri scared with Dimarco and Correa, but stopped at goalkeeper Skorupski.

Until at 36, the goalkeeper Radu failed and gave the ball as a gift to Sansone to score the goal of the turn of Bologna.

Best moments

Championship status

The result favored Milan, which remains in the lead with 74 points. Inter, with 72, missed the chance to take the lead with 4 rounds to go. Bologna, in turn, is 13th with 42.

The guy: Sansone

As in the game against Udinese, Sansone left the bench and scored. This Wednesday, the striker had the assistance of goalkeeper Radu and scored the winning goal for Bologna.

It was bad: Radu

In his first game of the season, Radu, who was replacing Handanovič, failed UGLY on Bologna’s winning goal. The goalkeeper broke the shot and gave the ball to Sansone, who just pushed it to the back of the net.

next games

Both teams return to the field on Sunday (1st). Inter visits Udineseat 13:00 (Brasília time), while Bologna faces the Pomegranate at 3:45 pm (Brasilia time). Both matches will be broadcast live. by ESPN on Star+.

Datasheet

Bologna 2 x 1 Inter Milan

GOALS: Perisic (3′ from Q1), Arnautovic (28′ from Q1), Sansone (36′ from Q2)

BOLOGNA: Skorupski; Soumaoro, Medel and Theate; Hickey, De Silvestri, Svanberg (Aebischer), Soriano (Domínguez) and Schouten; Barrow (Sansone) and Arnautovic (Orsolini). Coach: Siniša Mihajlović

INTER MILAN: Radu; De Vrij, Skriniar and Dimarco (D’Ambrosio); Dumfries, Barella (Sánchez), Brozovic, Calhanoglu (Gagliardini) and Perisic; Martinez and Correa (Džeko). Coach: Simone Inzaghi