IPCA-15: gasoline pulls high, and inflation preview stands at 1.73% in April, the highest for the month since 1995 | Economy

The National Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15) – considered a preview of the country’s official inflation – stood at 1.73% in April, after registering a rate of 0.95% in March, according to data released this Wednesday. Thursday (27) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). It is the highest rate for the month since 1995, when it stood at 1.95%.

It is also the biggest monthly variation of the indicator since February 2003, when it reached 2.19%.

In 12 months, the IPCA-15 accumulates a high of 12.03%, above the 10.79% recorded in the immediately preceding 12 months. In the year, prices rose by an average of 4.31%.

Gasoline drives up prices

With an increase of 7.51%, Gasoline was the main responsible for the rise in inflation in the monthaccounting for 0.48 percentage point.

There were also sharp rises in diesel (13.11%), ethanol (6.6%) and vehicular gas (2.28%). leading to high transport to 3.43% in the preview of the month.

Still among transportation, air tickets, which had fallen in March (-7.55%), rose 9.43% in April. The prices of voluntary vehicle insurance (3.03%) accelerated for the eighth consecutive month, accumulating a 23.46% change in the last 12 months. There were also increases in the prices of taxis (4.36%), subway tickets (1.66%) and urban buses (0.75%).

Gas, gasoline and ethanol prices soar in April

See March inflation for each of the groups

Food and drinks: 2.25%

Housing: 1.73%

Household items: 0.94%

Clothing: 1.97%

Transport: 03.43%

Health and personal care: 0.47%

Personal expenses: 0.52%

Education: 0.05%

Communication: -0.05%

More and more expensive food

Filling the market cart is getting more and more difficult. Food and beverage prices advanced 2.25% in the month’s preview, driven by those consumed at home.

See the high highlights:

tomato: 26.17%

long life milk: 12.21%

carrot: 15.02%

soybean oil: 11.47%

the potato: 9.86%

French bread: 4.36%

Cooking gas, plumbing and electricity bills went up

Cooking food also weighed more: bottled gas was on average 8.09% more expensive, while piped gas rose 3.31%.

Electricity increased by 1.92%, influenced by readjustments of more than 15% in the two concessionaires surveyed in Rio de Janeiro (11.25%).

In April, inflation was higher in all areas surveyed.

THE greatest variation occurred in Curitiba (2.23%), influenced by the 10.25% rise in gasoline prices. already the the lowest result was with Salvador (0.97%)where there was a drop of 1.46% in toiletries and 8.14% in airline tickets.

Target for the year and projections

Average market expectations for 2022 closed inflation are currently at 7.65% – more than double the mid-year target, but still below the 10.06% recorded in 2021.

Thus, if the market forecast is confirmed, it will be the second year in a row that the inflation target has been exceeded.

Defined by the National Monetary Council (CMN), the inflation target for this year is 3.5% and will be considered formally fulfilled if it fluctuates between 2% and 5%. To achieve it, the Central Bank raises or lowers the economy’s basic interest rate, which is currently at 11.75% per year. And the Selic should continue to rise, reaching 12.75%, at the next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) in May, according to signals from the BC.

Inflation forecasts started to rise more strongly after the increase in fuels announced by Petrobras in Marchamid soaring oil prices — a reflection of the war in Ukraine.