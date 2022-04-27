“IPCA-15 is positive news and the bullish risk for inflation is now the exchange rate, but high interest rates in Brazil can help to insure”, says Portella, from Novus Capital

The lower-than-expected advance for the preview of official inflation, measured by the Broad National Consumer Price Index – 15 (IPCA-15), in April, brought relief to some managers, who received the indicator as positive news.

IPCA-15 rises 1.73% in April, the highest rate for the month in 27 years, but is below market expectations

Luiz Eduardo Portella, founding partner of Novus Capital, is one of them. For him, the upward risk of inflation is the exchange rate. “However”, he says, “the high interest rate in Brazil – which can reach 13.25% on household bills – will be able to hold a greater appreciation of the dollar against the real”.

According to Novus calculations, the American currency should end the year at R$ 4.70. In his view, the most recent appreciation of the currency tends to be fleeting and is linked to the fact that when the dollar was between R$4.70 and R$4.80, the assets sold a lot of American currency.

According to Portella, the point is that with China trying to contain the weakening of its economy and the United States in a more comfortable situation, the foreign market bought the dollar and went through a movement of stop [parada] big. “I think when this stopthe market should rebalance itself because interest rates in Brazil will remain high and this can hold the dollar”, reinforced the Novus partner.

The IPCA-15 was lower than expected, but still showed that the rise in prices remains widespread. How do you rate the numbers released today?

I think the news is positive. She stopped surprising up. We had an anticipation of the rise in gasoline in the last IPCA and the effect of the green flag, but the cores [medida que procura captar a tendência dos preços, desconsiderando distúrbios resultantes de choques temporários] also came below expectations. If we take an item that greatly harmed inflation before, it was automobiles, and every month, it has been falling and is close to zero to zero. This could indicate that the pressure of automobiles, for example, is nearing its end. The wholesale price of in natura food has started to indicate that it may go into negative territory as well. On the other hand, if the dollar once again exceeds R$5, the lag for gasoline and diesel, which could go down, would rise again. We need to see the exchange rate stabilizing at some level and the Fed tightening [banco central americano] is hitting the dollar.

How should the Central Bank read these numbers?

BC is wanting to stop [de subir os juros]. He wants to look at the data a little, the lagged effects and this number helps the BC stop in June. Everything indicates that there should be an increase of 100 bps [1 ponto percentual] in May and the June high will remain open. Until then, we’ll have more data to see if this will in fact calm down. With China’s economy disappointing, commodities could go down and if the dollar doesn’t go much higher than BRL 5, inflation could come to a halt. Everything indicates that we are close to the end of the interest rate hike. Mathematically, inflation peaked. Now, we have to see if it will converge to 7.5% or 8%.

In terms of the Selic rate, should the IPCA-15 figure today stave off the projections of more aggressive hikes until the end of the year?

I believe so, he left. If we look inside the IPCA-15, the numbers bring a little more tranquility. More exchange-sensitive items, such as perfumes and automobiles, went down, or were close to stability. In addition, the collection of raw food wholesale prices is starting to fall. The upside risk is now the exchange rate, but the interest rate is very high. I believe this could help to hold the exchange rate.

In recent sessions, we have seen the strongest rally of the dollar against the real. What justifies this move?

When we looked at open interest, we could see that when the dollar was between R$4.70 and R$4.80, the assets sold dollar. With the worsening of the scenario with China trying to hold the economy and the United States doing well, the gringo bought the dollar and there was a movement of stop [parada] big. I think when this is over stop, the market should rebalance itself because interest rates in Brazil will remain high and this can hold the dollar. If this occurs, the effect of this could help drive inflation down. In our projections, inflation should end the year at 7.70% and the dollar at R$4.70.

In the March letter, the manager had a short position (which benefits from the devaluation) in dollar against the real. Has there been a change in position?

We didn’t want to be against the dollar now and we set up a position in the dollar against the Mexican peso, for example. We have a more negative portfolio globally, betting that the Fed [banco central americano] will have to tighten monetary conditions. We are short on the American Stock Exchange, we are taken [posição que se beneficia da alta dos juros] in American interest rates and with a position against the American credit market. In Brazil, we buy [quando acredita na alta] a little bit of local stock exchange and we are looking to start applied position [que pode se beneficiar do recuo dos juros] in interest rates in Brazil, believing that we are close to the end of the cycle. The external risk that exists today is that China will not be able to hold the economy and commodities will fall. We thought this would help bring the interest down.

When you say that you bought a little bit of the local stock market again, which papers are you referring to? Is it interesting to look at sectors of the domestic economy, with such a high interest rate?

We are looking at the domestic part. The 1st quarter results were good. Historically, when the BC is near the end of the cycle, this sector is doing well. I believe that the flow for actions of this type will return. The market always tries to anticipate everything. It is a sector that has suffered a lot.

What would make Brazil more resilient, even in a scenario of lockdowns in China, problems in production chains and a more aggressive Fed?

I believe I swear it high. China’s problems in terms of supply chains are nothing new. The news is that the commodity stopped rising. China is managing to avoid having to paralyze the ports. The scenario is still bad, but it hasn’t gotten worse.

