IPCA-15 rises 1.73% in April, the highest rate for the month in 27 years, but is below market expectations

The National Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15), preview of official inflation in Brazil, accelerated in April and rose 1.73%, the highest monthly variation since February 2003 (2.19%) and the highest for April since 1995 (1.95%).

As a result, the IPCA-15 now accumulates an increase of 4.31% in the year and 12.03% in 12 months, above the 10.79% accumulated in the 12 months ended in March, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics ( IBGE).

The result was 0.78 percentage points above the March rate (0.95%), but came in below market expectations (the Refinitiv consensus projected a monthly increase of 1.85% and an annual increase of 12.16%).

Itaú’s projection was of a 1.86% increase in the monthly comparison, while Bradesco projected an advance of 1.84%. The reading was that the rise would once again be pressured by administered prices, mainly reflecting the Petrobras readjustment announced in March.

Gasoline, the ‘villain’ of the IPCA-15

The rise of 1.73% in the IPCA-15 in April was driven exactly by transport (3.43%), mainly due to the increase in the price of gasoline. Fuel rose 7.51% in the month and contributed with the biggest individual impact on the index (0.48 percentage point), but diesel prices also rose (13.11%), ethanol (6.60%) and of vehicle gas (2.28%).

Airfares, which had dropped 7.55% in March, rose 9.43% in April. Vehicle insurance prices also increased (3.03%), for the eighth consecutive month, and have already increased by 23.46% in the last 12 months. There were also increases in taxi fares (4.36%), subway (1.66%) and urban buses (0.75%).

Food and beverage prices increased 2.25% in the month, driven by the increase in items consumed at home (3.00%). .21%), which together contributed with 0.16 percentage points to the result of the IPCA-15.

Other products that had significant increases were carrots (15.02%), soybean oil (11.47%), potatoes (9.86%) and French bread (4.36%). Food away from home rose 0.28% in April, but slowed down from 0.52% in March.

Cylinders and electricity also weigh

The rise in bottled gas (8.09%) had the biggest impact (0.11 pp) on housing (1.73%), and piped gas prices also rose (3.31%). The second largest contribution in the group (0.09 pp) was electricity (1.92%), with readjustments of more than 15% in the two concessionaires surveyed in Rio de Janeiro (11.25%).

All clothing items (1.97%) rose in April, including jewelry (0.61%), and the biggest contribution to the increase came from women’s clothing (2.70%).

The health and personal care group, on the other hand, rose 0.47%, but slowed down compared to March (1.30%) due to the 0.87% decline in personal hygiene items (which had risen 3.98% in the previous month) . Pharmaceutical products rose 3.37% after the government authorized the readjustment of up to 10.89% in the price of medicines.

With the exception of communication (-0.05%), all groups of products and services surveyed increased in April. The other groups were between the high of 0.05% in education and 0.94% in articles of residence.

Expectations for the Selic rise

The result of the IPCA-15 in April (1.73%) was slightly above the IPCA in March (1.62%), which was the highest level for the month since 1994 and was higher than expected, raising questions about how long the Central Bank should continue raising the Selic rate.

The basic interest rate of the Brazilian economy is currently at 11.75% per year, and the Copom (BC Monetary Policy Committee) is meeting next week to decide whether to continue the cycle of interest rate hikes. The forecast is that the Selic will rise by another 1 percentage point, and the question is whether this will be the last adjustment or whether it will be necessary to extend the cycle of high interest rates to control inflation.

The Focus Report released yesterday by the Central Bank, after almost a month of “blackout”, showed that the market already predicts that inflation will end the year at 7.65% – more than double the BC’s target, which is 3 .5% with a tolerance of 1.5 percentage points (ie: the target will be met if the index is between 2% and 5%).

The median of projections for the 2022 IPCA increased for the 15th consecutive week, and the market also raised its estimates for 2023 and 2024 (to 4% and 3.2%, respectively). As a result, the projections for the next two years are also above the target (of 3.25% and 3.00%, respectively), in a sign of unanchoring expectations.

In addition, the market also began to predict a higher Selic rate this year. The estimate is that the base rate will end the year at 13.25% (against 13% four weeks ago), which would imply another 0.5 percentage point increase at the June Copom meeting. The soaring of the dollar against the real in recent weeks also contributes to increasing uncertainty about the next Copom meetings.

