IRS budget for data processing ends in May

The Federal Revenue, the body responsible, among other demands, for receiving and analyzing Brazilians’ Income Tax, reported not having the money to keep its data processing contract active as of next month. The agency claims that it seeks extra funding through an amendment to its insufficient budget.

The admission of lack of funds appears in a letter sent by the IRS to the Federal Data Processing Service (Serpro), in which the first agency informs the other that it would need another R$ 917 million to maintain the services until the end of the year. Without this amount, the IRS announces that it is only possible to keep payments up to date until the 12th of May.

The information was revealed, this Tuesday (26/4), by the TV network CNN Brasil and confirmed by the metropolises.

What can happen

Data processing is essential for the maintenance of the Revenue services, including the receipt and analysis of the IR and the schedule of payment of refunds. This year, the agency set the deadline for receiving the forms precisely in May (the 31st).

wanted by metropolisesthe IRS did not say whether it has a contingency plan for a possible refusal by the Ministry of Economy to release more funds, but the immediate interruption of services by Serpro is not the most likely scenario.

Serpro is a public body and has already faced, at other times and governments, the default of clients that are part of the public administration. In previous cases, the state-owned company maintained the services and gave “credit” to the creditors. The agency did not inform the metropolises how it plans to act in the specific case of the IRS problem.

Other side

Sought by the report, the Revenue confirmed the information about the lack of funds and sent the following official note:

“The Federal Revenue works together with the competent government bodies to recompose the Institution’s budget, in order to avoid any discontinuities in its regular operation”.