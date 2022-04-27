Italy has 87,940 cases and 186 deaths from Covid-19

Italy recorded 87,940 new cases and 186 deaths from Covid-19, bringing infections to 16,279,754 and victims of the pandemic to 163,113, the Ministry of Health’s daily bulletin reported on Wednesday (27).







Italy has again recorded a drop in the average number of cases Photo: ANSA / Ansa – Brazil

For the first time in eight days, the moving average of infections dropped – from 61,331 to 59,630, 2% lower than on the same day last week. The average number of deaths continues in a stable trend and reached 145 (against 148 on Tuesday).

Also for the first time, since November 6 of last year, the number of people hospitalized in intensive care units (ICUs) has dropped from 400 patients, reaching 394.

Another 10,155 people are under medical observation, as they are stable, and 1,224,127 are in home isolation (mild or asymptomatic cases).

554,526 tests were carried out to detect Covid-19, with a positivity rate of 15.8%. The amount is much higher than what was carried out the day before, when there were only 182,675 exams.

This is the last week that Italy will maintain the requirement to present the green pass, the health certificate that certifies vaccination, cure and negative test. From May 1st, this will drop. The use of masks in closed places, public transport and places of work and education is still under discussion. .