Jaguar Land Rover launches its 1st digital innovation center in Brazil

Jaguar Land Rover announced today (27) the creation of an innovation hub in Brazil.

The initiative is unprecedented in all markets in which the group operates in the world. The goal is to build an innovation network in other strategic markets, such as the United States, China, India and Israel.

The announcement was made during an event held at Cubo, a space designed to encourage technological entrepreneurship in Brazil.

In addition to the Cube, the manufacturer signed a partnership with Firjan, in Rio de Janeiro.

Jaguar Land Rover’s goal is to seek partners within the innovation universe (including the startup ecosystem) to help develop future projects for the Jaguar and Land Rover brands.

“Brazil is very creative and has a lot of startups. And Cubo is a wonderful partner for allowing us to develop and exchange ideas,” said François Dossa, Jaguar Land Rover’s executive director of strategy and sustainability.

What is the strategy?

Within the global strategy called “Reimagine”, Jaguar Land Rover defines the project as an “Open Innovation” platform.

Planning focuses on the brand experience with a focus on four groups: on-demand services (such as rentals and test drives), subscription services (including vehicles, financing and insurance), charging infrastructure at the customer’s home or in public places, and access to points of interest, such as hotels and events.

The goal is to work on the pillars of innovation, connectivity, digital services and sustainability. With this, JLR hopes to accelerate the creation of products and services that will be used by the company.

Gabriel Patini, director of business development and innovation at Jaguar Land Rover Latin America, listed the six pillars of the Brazilian project:

– Create new products and services

– Expand and transform existing products and services

– Cost reduction and optimization

– Creating a more agile organization

– Strategic investments

– Transformation of corporate culture

Two strategic cycles will be implemented. The first focuses on the intelligent enterprise, including process automation and application of artificial intelligence. The second talks about digital services, and encompasses online sales, integrations with maintenance services and mobility services.

“Our goal is to have at least three projects implemented in real life by 2022,” said Patini.

Electrification in brands

Speaking about the future, Dossa stated that JLR’s intention is to follow the concept of “modern luxury”, or “modern luxury”, in free translation from English.

Behind the beautiful name is a minimalism in the design of its products, making customers feel at ease inside Jaguar and Land Rover cars.

In the case of Land Rover, Dossa reinforced the plan to launch six electric vehicles by 2026. The first of them even arrives in 2024. The intention is that all the company’s models are electric or have an electrified option by 2030.

As for Jaguar, as previously announced, the company will become 100% electric by 2025 with the debut of entirely new vehicles. According to the executive, the cars will be totally different from what the brand sells today.

