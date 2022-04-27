Jailson’s injury opens space for Gabriel Menino’s reaffirmation and the rise of boys in Palmeiras | palm trees

And this can happen in two ways: for those who are leaving the base and moving up to the professional level, or those who are already part of the team, but are down and underutilized.

1 of 5 Gabriel Menino at the Palmeiras Football Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. palm trees Gabriel Menino at the Palmeiras Football Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. palm trees

The second case is that of Gabriel Menino. After losing space and even being out of the list of entries in the Club World Cup, the gap left by Jailson could be the opportunity for him to resume good football and the Palmeiras space.

That can start as early as this Wednesday, against Emelec, for Libertadores, when Abel Ferreira should spare the starting lineup. Thus, Gabriel Menino can paint in the team, precisely acting as a steering wheel, his favorite role.

After shining in the 2020 Libertadores title and reaching the Brazilian national team, the expectation in the player grew a lot, but he was unable to maintain the level and lost a lot of space. Now, he can take back the opportunities.

Due to the closing of the transfer window, Palmeiras will only be able to hire reinforcements in July, when it will reopen. Thus, Abel Ferreira must also resort to the boys from the base to fill the space left by Jailson.

The main candidate is Fabinho, 20 years old, one of the highlights of the team at Copinha. He has played several times in the professional team and received praise from the coaching staff.

2 of 5 Fabinho during Palmeiras training — Photo: Cesar Greco\Palmeiras Fabinho during Palmeiras training — Photo: Cesar Greco\Palmeiras

Fabinho has been gradually integrated into the main squad and has recently been on the bench in some games, including for Libertadores. The expectation of the fans in their football is huge.

Another midfielder who has been training with the squad is Pedro Bicalho, captain of the champion team of Copinha. He has already exceeded the base age and recently renewed his contract with Palmeiras.

3 of 5 Pedro Bicalho in training for Palmeiras — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag Palmeiras Pedro Bicalho in training for Palmeiras — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag Palmeiras

Despite having fewer chances than Fabinho in the professional team, he is another name that can help Abel in the sector while the club cannot make signings.

Apart from the players mentioned, the other midfielders in the squad are the holders Danilo and Zé Rafael, in addition to the Colombian Atuesta.

4 of 5 Banner Premiere Brasileirão — Photo: Reproduction Premiere Brasileirão banner — Photo: Reproduction

Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

THE podcast ge Palmeiras is available on the following platforms:

🎧 Globoplay – click here to listen!

🎧 Spotify – click here to listen!

🎧 Google Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Apple Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Pocket Casts – click here to listen!

▶️ Hit play!

All about Palmeiras on Globo, sportv and ge