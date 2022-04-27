Jandrei exposes behind the scenes about his relationship with Rogério Ceni in São Paulo and shoots: “I’m trying”

In the leadership of Group D of the Copa Sudamericana with six points, São Paulo has a match scheduled for next Thursday (28), at 7:15 pm, at Félix Capriles stadium, the Jorge Wilstermann, in a match valid for the third round of the competition. During an interview last Monday (25), on the ‘SBT Arena’the goalkeeper Jandrei it was just praise for the technician’s work Rogerio Ceni.

“It is a privilege to be working with him, for the person, the player he was and the coach he is. We can see his quality as a coach, he is a guy who sees the game very well, has great solutions for us, and I am trying to learn as much as possible from him”, declared the archer during an interview.

One of the reinforcements Tricolor do Morumbi in the season, the archer has played 16 matches with 15 goals conceded so far by the Sao Paulo. Jandrei has stints with teams such as: Athletico-PR, Santos, Chapecoense and Genoa-ITA, during his career. For the next match, the steering wheel Gabriel Neves is doubtful, since he did not participate in the training this Tuesday (26).

THE defender suffered a trauma in right ankle and is being treated by the Club’s medical department. The likely lineup for the match includes: Tiago Volpi, Igor Vinicius, Arboleda, Miranda and Reinaldo; Luan, Pablo Maia, Talles Costa and Nikão; Rigoni and Luciano.