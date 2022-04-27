JBS creates electric refrigerated truck rental company

JBS announced this Tuesday the creation of an electric truck rental business for the distribution of refrigerated cargo to retail. This will help the Brazilian meatpacker to advance in its carbon emissions reduction plan, reducing logistics costs in the medium and long term.

No Carbon, a new company, is already operating with a fleet of 31 electric urban charging vehicles. Initially, they are being leased to transport companies that provide services to JBS. But the company hopes to expand the operation in the future to other companies interested in emission-free transport.

The vehicles, produced by China’s JAC Motors, are already being used to distribute Friboi, Seara and Swift products. They will replace part of the diesel-powered trucks currently used by the group’s logistics service providers.

Urban freight vehicles are capable of carrying up to 4 tonnes of cargo and can travel up to 150 km (93 miles) a day, which makes them ideal for urban centers, Armando Volpe, executive director of No Carbon, told Reuters.

The electric fleet is operating at certain points in the Brazilian states of São Paulo, Paraná, Santa Catarina and Brasília, where charging points are also available at JBS distribution centers.

In the future, Volpe says that the company can expand its fleet and even open vehicle rental to other players in the market with high demand for logistics services, such as retail chains and e-commerce.

The company calculates that each electric urban freight vehicle will prevent 30 tons of carbon dioxide from entering the atmosphere per year.

They will also save money because of their lower maintenance costs compared to conventional trucks, Volpe said.

