Jennifer Lopez moves forward with prenuptial agreement… and there’s a sex clause that’s been talking about

More determined than ever, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck live a happy phase. Earlier this month, the media couple from Hollywood announced that they are engaged, and will finally move forward, decisively, to marriage.

But, and until the wedding date, which will certainly be buzzing, details are emerging not only about the current phase of the relationship between the two, but also about how they have prepared themselves for the moment when they will tie the knot.

In detail, the singer has already told about the marriage proposal made by Ben Affleck, having already shown her engagement ring. But there is now one more detail that seems to be surprising.

Jennifer Lopez reveals details of the proposal: “Tears were running down my face”

According to the newspaper La Vanguardiathe singer and the actor advanced with a prenuptial agreement that leaves nothing aside, even addressing points about the intimate life of the two.

As the publication cites, one of the points of the agreement provides that JLo and Ben Affleck have sex at least four times a week. The point that has provoked the biggest reaction on the part of the media, and also on social networks.

THE La Vanguardia gives even more details about the engagement ring received by Jennifer Lopez, stating that the type of jewelry – green emerald in diamond shape – can reach a value over 9.5 million euros.

Jennifer Lopez shows off a flashy engagement ring

However, prenuptial agreements are not unheard of in the celebrity world. as says the The worldthe singer Justin Timberlake also had to sign a contract, in 2012, with Jessica Biel, where the artist would be obliged to pay him 470 thousand euros if he was unfaithful.