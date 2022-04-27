Jessica Biel admits ‘ups and downs’ with Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel (white woman, dress and long hair) looks at Justin Timberlake (white man, suit and tie), smiling, during the 2018 Emmys ceremony (Photo: Dan MacMedan/Getty Images)

Jessica Biel spoke of the ‘ups and downs’ of her marriage to Justin Timberlake

In 2019, the actor and singer was caught holding hands with a co-star and apologized on Instagram

“We’ve had our ups and downs, like everyone else,” said the actress.

Jessica Biel spoke about the “ups and downs” of her marriage to Justin Timberlake in an interview with Access Hollywood. Despite admitting difficulties in the relationship, she described herself as very proud of her trajectory with the music and film star.

“Sometimes I feel like those 10 years have flown by in the blink of an eye, but sometimes I also think, ‘Oh my God, 10 years is a considerable period in someone’s life.’ I feel very proud,” she said.

The 40-year-old actress has been married to Justin Timberlake since 2012, with whom she had two children, Silas (7 years old) and Phineas (2 years old). The two went through a crisis after the media reported an alleged betrayal of Justin Timberlake with actress Alisha Wainwright in 2019.

At the time, Timberlake was spotted, without a ring, holding hands with Wainwright in a New Orleans bar. At the time, the two participated in the filming of the drama ‘Palmer’ (2021). Because of the images, the artist publicly apologized on Instagram.

“I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family, I feel it’s important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love,” he wrote at the time.

“A few weeks ago I had a strong lapse in judgment – but let me clarify – nothing happened between me and my co-star. I drank too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better,” he continued.

“This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them in such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be.”

In the recent interview, Biel preferred not to speak directly about the episode. “We’ve had our ups and downs, like everyone else, and I’m so proud, happier than ever, and loving my life.”

