Joker Disease and Tragic Story Explained by the Director

In a re-release of the Joker’s deleted scene in The Batmanco-writer and director Matt Reeves explains the tragic illness and origin story he envisioned for the villain. The Batman put the star Robert Pattinson wearing the cape and cowl like the titular hero, who is still in his early years as the Dark Knight.

After the mayor of Gotham and a police commissioner are murdered by a mysterious serial killer who calls himself CharadeBatman teams up with Lt. Jim Gordon (Jeffery Wright) and Selina Kyle/Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz) to track down the madman before he kills again.

After the Riddler’s capture and his subsequent imprisonment in Arkham, the villain has a conversation with another inmate in the hallway. Though kept out of focus by framing for most of the scene, it is later revealed that the prisoner is none other than Batman’s greatest enemy, the Joker (Barry Keoghan).

Shortly after the film hits theaters, the Warner Bros. released a deleted scene showing a deleted scene where Batman goes to the Arkham Asylum to meet with the Joker in the hopes that the criminal has some information that could lead to the Riddler’s identity.

Similar to Clarice Starling’s visits to Hannibal Lecter in THE Silence of the innocents, Batman wants to get valuable information from one warped mind in hopes of catching another. THE Warner Bros. entertainment recently released a video commentary from director Matt Reeves about the deleted Joker scene.

In it, Reeves details the illness of joker which led to his disfigured face. According to Reeves, this new version of the Joker was directly inspired by the classic 1928 German Expressionist silent film, The Man Who Laughswhich in turn inspired Bob Kane and Bill Finger to create the original Joker character.

Reeves explains that his version of the Joker has been afflicted with a debilitating degenerative disease from birth that has scarred his face into a permanent horrible smile. Check out the deleted scene with the director’s commentary below:

Reeves compared the new Joker to the Elephant Man, a person who has dealt with his condition from birth, and said that dealing with society’s responses and reactions has shaped the Joker’s personality going forward.

This differs so much from the Joker from Jack Nicholson in Batman (1989)who fell into a vat of acid and went insane, how much of the Joker from Heath Ledger in The dark Knightwho acquired his scars later in his life, while his backstory remained a mystery.

Reeves described his version of the Joker as having a vision that “was formed by the world looking at him like he was a terrifying freak since childhood“. The world’s reaction to the Joker’s frightening face is what turned the person into the criminal he later became.

Matt Reeves’ commentary adds some great insight into this new cinematic version of the Joker. By revisiting the character’s origins for inspiration, the writers built a powerful contrast to Bruce Wayne – another individual who has lived with deeply ingrained scars since childhood.

The only difference is that Wayne’s scars are hidden and reformed like the mask he wears as he patrols the dark nights of gotham. with rumors that The Batman will start a trilogy of films and create a shared universe, whether Keoghan’s Joker will return in a possible sequel remains to be seen.

