Jorge Jesus arrives in Brazil, opens the game about the reason for the trip and gives a direct answer on proposals from Brazilian teams

Jorge Jesus arrived in Brazil this Wednesday (27) and will spend ten days

Jorge Jesus arrived in Brazil. This Wednesday (27), the Portuguese coach landed at Galeão Airport, in Rio de Janeiro, to spend ten days in Brazilian territory. And the future of the career was on the agenda at arrival.

Asked by the press about the reason for the trip, the Mr.who did his last job in the benficacalled himself ‘tourist’, opened the game about the reason for the trip and revealed if there were proposals from Brazilian clubs.

“Today I’m a tourist, I’m not a coach. For 10 days I am a tourist. I have seen (games) not only from Flamengobut like all Brazilian football). I am reviewing several proposals and I have time to think about it“, he began by saying.

“No (there are no offers from Brazilian clubs. When I leave Brazil I’ll think about it better (go back to work in Brazil). I feel good as always.and,” he added.

Since leaving Flamengo in 2020, Jorge Jesus has been constantly asked by the crowd. his successors, Domènec Torrent, Renato Gaucho and Rogério Ceni lasted a short time in command of the Red-Black. Paulo Sousacurrent coach, has been criticized by fans.

In 2019, the Mr. enchanted Brazil with the football played. That year, Flamengo lined up the titles of Brazilian championship and gives CONMEBOL Libertadores. Before returning to Benfica, Jesus still won the Carioca Championshipa South American Recopa and Brazilian Super Cup.