Jorge Jesus arrives in Rio for the Champions’ Parade, confirms contact with Fenerbahçe and says he follows Flamengo

The return of Jesus happened… at least that of Jorge Jesus. This Wednesday, the Portuguese coach, who had a brilliant Flamengo between 2019 and 2020, he landed in Rio de Janeiro. Without a club, however, your visit to the Marvelous City is not exactly about football, but about the 2022 Carnival Samba School Champion Parade.

Next weekend, Jorge Jesus will accompany the event that consecrated Grande Rio as the champion of the Carioca Carnival this year. It was the first title in the history of the Duque de Caxias group. The former Flamengo coach arrived accompanied by his wife.

Upon his arrival, JJ confirmed that he had a meeting with the president of Fenerbahçe, from Turkey, recently, but did not admit a hit with the Istanbul team. According to the Turkish press, the parties are negotiating an agreement, and the coach would have asked for a salary of 10 million euros per season (R$ 53 million) in addition to his commission, in addition to a three-year contract.

– I don’t talk about clubs. It’s true (meeting with Ali Koç, president of Fenerbahçe), but I’m not talking about clubs. I will study several proposals. I have time to think about it – said Jorge Jesus.

Jorge Jesus look-alike received the coach at the airport (Photo: João Marcos Santana / LANCE!)

Jesus has been without a club since the end of 2021, when he left Benfica in the last days of December. Since then, the coach has received polls from several clubs, including Brazilian football teams, such as Atlético-MG and Corinthians. Mister, in turn, refused the proposals and should only return to work from the middle of the year.

An idol of Flamengo’s fans, the Portuguese commander stated that he has been following the red-black club from a distance, as well as Brazilian football in general.

– I have seen, but not only Flamengo but all Brazilian football. I’ve been watching the games, she (Flamengo fans) is still in love as always.

