Journalist, on Galo’s finances: ‘It is not the paradise that the fans imagine’

“The relationship between the two clubs is very friendly. Atltico paid around 80% of the amount. River is absolutely right to claim their rights to receive the good player we hired. Atltico, as it did with more than R$ 100 million in recent years at FIFA, pay,” said Fael Lima.

“This shows that the financial situation is not the paradise that the fans imagine. Whenever I hit this button here, a lot of people get uncomfortable. We are only fighting for titles, for cups, with this great team, because serious and competent people took over the club Even so, despite all the work, the mission for the next few years is not easy for Galo”, added the journalist.

In an official note published this Tuesday (26), Atltico acknowledged the debt with River Plate for the purchase of midfielder Nacho Fernndez. The Argentine club filed a lawsuit in court for delayed installments in the negotiation between the institutions.

Atltico evaluates the situation as a “punctual delay”. Galo claims to owe US$ 1.66 million (about R$ 8.2 million at the current rate) and justifies it due to the delicate financial moment the club is experiencing. The institution still promises to pay the debt as soon as the “cash problem” is resolved. According to River, Atltico owes US$ 2.5 million (approximately R$ 12.4 million).

Galo also emphasizes that it has made efforts to maintain the punctuality of the payroll. In addition, the club recalled that it fulfilled the discharge of more than R$100 million FIFA for debts prior to the current management.

Atltico also informs that it has already paid 80% of the amount owed to River Plate for the purchase of Nacho, which demonstrates the “good faith” of the purposes of the alvinegra management. Finally, the Minas Gerais club reiterated its respect for the Argentine team.