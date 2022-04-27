“Justice will charge”; Duílio does not shut up and exposes Corinthians decision on controversy involving Taunsa and Paulinho

One of the great controversies regarding the Corinthians at the beginning of the season it is in relation to the situation involving the company Taunsa and Alvinegro do Parque São Jorge. The team and the company had a partnership to pay the salaries of midfielder Paulinho, however, the company would not be collaborating with its part. In a press conference, held last Monday (25), Duílio Monteiro, president of Timão, commented on the case.

“It’s not a fine, I go to court, the court will charge you. You make a notification, if you don’t receive it in so many days, make a new notification, then another notification. If you don’t receive it, go to court. That’s what we’re doing. I know if it was the last one (notification)”highlighted the Timão executive.

According to a publication on the Band website, the president made it clear that the team is protecting itself to defend its rights. “If you didn’t go, you’re about to go, then there’s a deadline of I don’t know how many days to do the action. We expect to receive. Corinthians will continue to take the necessary and possible measures to ensure that the agreement is fulfilled”.

“This matter was handed over to the legal department, which has been taking the measures provided for in the contract for some time. With money of that size, we would be more comfortable with it in cash, but it’s not that money that will change Corinthians’ life.”highlighted the director of Alvinegro do Parque São Jorge.

“You already had access in an unofficial way, but today we present our accounts to the Deliberative Council with a surplus, debt reduction, very good result, work of all the boards”concluded the president, as published by the band.