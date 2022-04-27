Justin Lin quits directing Fast & Furious 10

Just a few days after filming began, fast and furious 10 lost its director. In a statement on the film’s official website, Justin Lin announced that he is stepping down from helm the film. Creative differences are considered to be the reason behind his departure. However, Lin will remain involved in the project as a producer.

“With Universal’s support, I made the difficult decision to step down as director of FAST X, keeping the project as producer. Over 10 years and five movies, we managed to shoot the best actors, the best stunts and the best car chases. On a personal note, as the son of Asian immigrants, I am proud to help build the most diverse franchise in film history. I will be forever grateful to the incredible cast, crew and studio for their support and for welcoming me into the FAST family,” said Justin Lin.

With Lin’s departure, the Universal Pictures intends to continue production with a second unit director until a replacement is found. according to deadlinethe studio is already talking to some potential candidates.

Justin Lin directed five films in the franchise. The first of them was challenge in Tokyofrom 2006.

Vin DieselTyrese GibsonMichelle RodriguezJordana BrewsterLudacrisNathalie Emmanuel and Sung Kang will reprise their respective roles.

The tenth part will feature the additions of newcomers to the franchise Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad) and Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), with Momoa expected to play the antagonist.

Based on characters created by Gary Scott Thompson, the latter part took the family around the world from London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh, and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the bustling streets of Tbilisi. Along the way, old friends will be resurrected, old enemies will return, history will be rewritten and the true meaning of family will be tested like never before.

fast and furious 10the penultimate chapter of the franchise, will hit theaters on May 19, 2023. Chapters 10 and 11 will be the conclusion of the Dom Toretto saga. Chris Morgan is coming back to write the script.

The franchise began in 2001 with the release of Fast and furiouswhich was followed by several sequels, spin-offs, video games and merchandise. Currently, the film franchise has a combined worldwide gross of over $6 billion.