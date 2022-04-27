Justin Lin quits directing

After Vin Diesel official the start of filmingthe super production “Fast and Furious 10” has just lost its director. That’s because, filmmaker Justin Lin announced this Tuesday (26) that he will leave the feature. In a statement published by deadlinehe stated that he left the project due to “creative differences”.

“With the support of Universal, I made the difficult decision to step down as director of [Velozes e Furiosos 10]. Over 10 years and five films, we’ve shot with the best actors, the best stunts and the best chases,” Lin said in a statement. “As the son of Asian immigrants, I am proud to help build the most diverse franchise in film history. I will be forever grateful to the cast, crew and studio for their support and for welcoming me into the Fast family.”

Lin took over the direction of the franchise in “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift” and went on to direct the following three films. The filmmaker even walked away from the franchise in the seventh and eighth features, but returned in “Fast and Furious 9”.

Directing five of the nine films in the main Fast saga, Lin co-wrote the screenplay for “Fast X” with Dan Casey, and will continue to be involved in the project as a producer. So far, no name has been announced to fill the director’s spot.

In order not to waste time, the production is expected to shoot action scenes with the second unit of the team in the next few days, but according to Deadline, the producers consider an inevitable pause, as they search for a replacement for Lin.

“Fast and Furious 10” arrives with a strong cast, and includes the inclusion of Brie Larson (the “Captain Marvel”), Daniela Melchior (the Ratcatcher II from “The Suicide Squad”) and Jason Momoa (the “Aquaman”) in its great team of stars. They will join the franchise’s leads Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Jordana Brewster, Charlize Theron, and possibly even Jason Statham.

After being postponed in Brazil, Universal Pictures, the studio responsible for distributing the film, confirmed that “Fast and Furious 10” hits theaters on May 19, 2023. The feature will have a sequel in 2024 that, at least for now, should close the main franchise. The Fast and Furious franchise is currently estimated to have earned $6 billion.