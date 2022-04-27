Kiev topples Soviet-era monument symbolizing Russian-Ukrainian friendship | World

A Soviet-era monument erected in Kiev to symbolize friendship between Russia and Ukraine was torn down on Tuesday in response to Russia’s invasion of the neighboring country, according to the city’s mayor.
The statue showed a Ukrainian and a Russian worker on a pedestal, holding together a Soviet order of friendship. The statue was located under the “People’s Friendship Arch”, erected in 1982 to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Soviet Union.
Statue of Ukraine-Russia friendship removed from Kiev
“The monument… symbolized the friendship between the Ukrainian and Russian nations. Now we see what this ‘friendship’ is: the destruction of Ukrainian cities, the ruin of the lives of Ukrainians, the murder of tens of thousands of peaceful people. I am convinced that this monument has an entirely different meaning now,” said Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko.
The arch that is positioned above the image will remain in place, but will no longer be called “Arc of the Friendship of the People” and will receive the colors of the Ukrainian flag (blue and yellow). There are still no indications of what the new nomenclature will be.
A Soviet monument to the friendship between Ukrainian and Russian nations is seen after its demolition (Photo: Gleb Garanich/REUTERS)
As the monument fell, a crowd cheered, chanting “Glory to Ukraine, glory to the heroes, glory to the Ukraine nation.”