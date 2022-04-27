know how to identify symptoms and eliminate mosquito breeding sites

posted on 27/04/2022 05:44 / updated 27/04/2022 05:46



Sebastião Fernandes has had symptoms of dengue for a week and has been followed up at UBS 1 of Asa Norte, receiving treatment with serum – (credit: Photos: Carlos Vieira/CB/DAPress)

Amid the 548% increase in dengue cases in the Federal District, it is important to pay attention to the symptoms of the disease and seek a health unit as soon as possible. Signs of infection include fever, body aches and headaches, weakness, and spotting over the body. Despite manifesting mostly in a mild or moderate way, dengue can lead to complicated conditions. “Patients with warning signs, such as severe abdominal pain and bleeding, need to seek medical attention immediately, because severe forms of dengue can even lead to death”, warns André Bon, an infectious disease specialist at Hospital Brasília.

Trader Sebastião Fernandes, 66, began to experience fever, discomfort, skin sensitivity and body pain on Tuesday of last week. The resident of Asa Norte did not take long to seek the basic health unit (UBS) in the region where he lives. Sebastião was taking an intravenous drip while he talked with the Mail, this Tuesday (26/4), at the post. “I’m here, being very well attended and in the process of getting better, because if we don’t go after it, it can get a lot worse. I was afraid of dying. It’s very sad, painful and exhausting”, says the trader, who was left with the feet and hands red from the disease.

“I’m drinking a lot of water, which was the orientation. It’s an intense dehydration that the disease causes”, completes Sebastião. He admits that, until he got sick, he was not aware of the care against dengue. “I never had much concern about it, because we think it won’t happen to us”, says the resident of Asa Norte, who is committed to paying attention, from now on.





Eliana Santos started to take more care to prevent the proliferation of the mosquito after contracting the disease

(photo: Carlos Vieira/CB/DAPress)





Nurse Gizele Pessoa, 37, contracted dengue in March this year and, even cured, feels the consequences. “To this day I have spots all over my body”, says the resident of Águas Claras, who does not know where she was bitten by the mosquito. Gizele’s husband, Navy Lieutenant Jaumeir Eugênia Pereira, 41, also had the disease. “We took it together and improved together, after eight days taking serum, Dipyrone and going to the hospital to take blood to measure the level of platelets. The doctors asked us to hydrate ourselves a lot”, he reports. Jaumeir didn’t have any sequelae, but he felt the thud of dengue. He and his wife had weakness, joint and headache pain, as well as vomiting and fever.

After feeling the effects of dengue on her skin, retired Eliana Santos, 53, became more attentive to measures against the proliferation of the mosquito. “I take great care of the plants, always checking for standing water. And in the drains too”, says the resident of Cruzeiro Novo, who sought medical attention as soon as she began to feel the symptoms of the disease. “It was a lot of headache, a lot of pain in the body, with spots on the body and pain in the eyes. I went to the clinic, hydrated myself a lot and rested”, says Eliana.

Débora Moura Costa, manager of UBS 1 of Asa Norte, has noticed an increase in demand from patients with dengue symptoms at the unit. “The demand has grown a lot compared to last week. The patient comes in search of treatment for symptoms, with a lot of pain and fever”, says the professional. “The first orientation is in relation to the environment in which it is, because it is probably a place that can infect other people. We advise to protect the family and close people, in addition to personal care, with hydration and observation of warning signs”, he adds Deborah.

The danger of self-medication

Despite being a common habit among Brazilians, taking medication on your own can be dangerous. “Self-medication can cause adverse events. Even medicines sold freely on the shelves of pharmacies are not without risk. The patient can develop an allergic condition, react to overdoses or interact with other drugs”, explains infectious disease specialist Ana Helena Germoglio. In the case of dengue, it is no different. “There are some medications that should not be used, at risk of worsening the bleeding that the disease can cause, for example. We know that it is difficult to get care in some circumstances, but any self-medication, whether for dengue or any other disease, should be avoided”, adds the doctor.

Stay tuned!

Main symptoms:

High fever

Head and body pain

Pain behind the eyes

Weakness

Lack of appetite

nausea/vomiting

spots on the body

Itch

signs of gravity

Severe and continuous abdominal pain

dizziness and fainting

Bleeding gums, nose, or other bleeding

Mosquito care