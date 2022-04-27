Laboratory in São Paulo finds new coronavirus subvariant in children

A laboratory in São Paulo belonging to the Dasa network has identified a subvariant of the omicron, of the Covid-19 virus, not yet registered in the world. The case was found in a 3-year-old child.

In addition to the new mutation, the laboratory detected two other cases of the XE subvariant, which is also an omicron and emerged in the United Kingdom. The Dasa network identified infections by the surveillance project called Genov, which analyzes patients who underwent RT-PCR test. XE was found for the first time in Brazil on April 7. The mutation is a “recombination” of the omicron BA.1 and BA.2 sublines. Some scholars think that XE has genetic material from other viruses, in addition to the two mentioned.

The “original” omicron caused large waves of coronavirus contamination around the world, worsening the contagion in Brazil at the beginning of the year and causing hospitals and clinics to be overcrowded. Pharmacies were also short of tests to prove the disease.

There is still no concrete data to prove that the transmission of XE is greater than the common omicron, which made the cases skyrocket around the world. What the WHO says so far is that the strain has the potential to be up to 9.8% more transmissible.

“This particular combination, XE, has shown a variable growth rate and we cannot yet confirm whether it has a true growth advantage,” warned Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at UKHSA (UKHSA). United Kingdom).

The ideal, therefore, is to protect yourself in the best possible way to prevent the situation from getting serious and monitor the evolution of cases, maintaining the genomic surveillance of the virus. Health entities around the world encourage the full vaccination schedule and, for people in a risk group, continue to use a mask.