Lack of data prevents analysis of the impacts of covid-19 on workers, warns Fiocruz

São Paulo – Researchers from the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) have warned that there is a lack of occupational health data in Brazil related to covid-19. Hermano Castro and André Périssé say that the databases they use to measure the social impacts of the disease have more than 90% missing data for occupational variables. They published this notice in a letter in the magazine The Lancet Regional Health Americas.

According to the authors, although unemployment, informality and some jobs classified as essential are associated with higher mortality from covid-19, there is no accurate and reliable information on the number of work-related cases and hospitalizations in Brazil.

“This is a very important information gap in a country where unemployment reached 13.5 million people and 38 million workers did not have a formal contract at the end of 2021”, they assess.

Another complicating factor is that, currently, the latest information available for work and employment dates from 2010. This is because the Bolsonaro government postponed the 2020 Census to this year. For researchers, the collection of primary data is essential to assist public managers in monitoring of diseases and in the planning of services and actions.

In this sense, the researchers point out that the omicron wave further intensified unemployment and adverse effects in several productive sectors, such as civil aviation. But the lack of occupational health data in Brazil “makes it difficult to guide public policies on restrictions and flexibility in work environments. The “false dilemma” between health and work and the erratic handling of the pandemic have been responsible for incalculable human losses, they say. In addition, these factors also contributed to the “deterioration of the population’s living and working conditions.

Balance of covid in Brazil

Brazil recorded this Tuesday (26) 144 deaths and 22,142 cases of covid-19, according to the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass). Thus, the daily average of deaths calculated in seven days was 102. After a steady decline since mid-February, this index has remained practically stable in the last 10 days. The moving average of cases, which stood at 14,692, recorded a slight increase, after three days below 14,000. In all, since the beginning of the pandemic, Brazil has 662,866 deaths and about 30.7 million officially confirmed cases of covid-19.