Layoffs in startups light up a yellow light in the market – Link

Millionaire investments, hiring and accelerated expansion: in recent years, Brazilian startups have become accustomed to an environment of bonanza. However, a yellow light has come on in recent weeks. Three “unicorns” (startups valued at over $1 billion) carried out mass layoffs — before them, LivUp also cut staff. More than a one-off business adjustment, the cuts indicate unfavorable winds on the horizon of these national technology companies.

Although our startups have been boosted by the pandemic, the current international scenario has new elements. The global rise in interest rates and the war in Ukraine are frightening international markets, which are looking for safe assets and have less appetite for risk. In other words, investment funds, which fill the tanks of our startups, are no longer so attractive. Thus, there is less capital for them to maintain the growth of previous years.

That’s where layoffs come in. “These companies will not be able to raise new huge amounts of money in future rounds, because the capture window it’s more difficult. And then startups need to make adjustments to weather the storm with cash in their pockets,” explains Amure Pinho, co-founder of the Investidores.vc platform. “We are in a moment of deceleration.”

Analysts and investors point out that the entire startup segment, ranging from small entrepreneurs to billionaire investment funds in the world, will gain a less excited and more cautious profile. On the one hand, it will be more difficult to raise capital; on the other hand, checks must be carefully evaluated before being signed.

“Many of the investments in recent years were betting on the possibility of the business being big in the future. Now, investors are more concerned about the strategy of the company”, says Pedro Waengertner, from ACE. “Business fundamentals become more important than they were a while ago.”

For Pinho, the effect is just one: “The startup market will become more rational”.

‘Unicorns’ lay off employees to adjust to the new global scenario, of monetary tightening

Unicorns are likely to be the most affected

Of course, Brazil is not isolated. The United States recorded about 2,000 laid off in March alone, according to the website. The Information. In India, there were 2,700 layoffs throughout 2022, according to the website. Business Insider. Here, layoffs add up to at least 720 peopleaccording to a survey by the Estadão — the number, however, could be much higher: at Facily, it is estimated that 1,000 outsourced workers have also been affected.

Around the world, the biggest candidates for rough cuts are unicorns. These companies often step on the accelerator and become more voracious for cash to burn cash and accelerate growth. No wonder, in recent years, they have raised hundreds of millions of dollars in rounds. In the Brazilian case, the situation worsens, as the mega-rounds are financed almost exclusively by international funds, which are more sensitive to factors external to our market.

“Today, we understand that it is worth more grow sustainably than disorderly explosive growth. We pressurize to be more efficient, not to grow faster”, explains Fred Guesser, partner of the investment fund Caravela Capital, which predicts that the crisis should last, at least, until the beginning of 2023.

In other words, it’s time to tighten your belts. “Now we are seeing a correction, in which companies start to adopt a posture of more control over cash and need to present positive results more quickly”, says Felipe Matos, president of the Brazilian Association of Startups.

relegation

With this, “downrounds” are also on the horizon: rounds with smaller checks and, above all, market valuations altered downwards. In practice, some startups can lose the “unicorn horn”, returning to being “ordinary horses” on the race track. Currently, Brazil has 23 startups of this type.

In addition, the birth of new unicorns is also expected to drop. Last year, nine companies reached the status in the country — this year, only fintech Neon arrived there, after an investment of US$ 300 million.

“All startups are stopping to review how to grow more and gain muscle right now,” explains ACE’s Waengertner.

Not so bad for the little ones

While unicorns look threatened, the outlook for smaller startups looks more positive. Renato Valente, partner at Iporanga Ventures, believes that the 2022 crisis should not be a total bump in the segment: “There are still global funds capitalized in Brazil, and Latin America is a very hot scenario for the ecosystem.”

In addition, smaller companies, still in their first rounds, have greater support from national funds, aimed at long-term bets. This means that the bets made by these firms look less at moment factors.

Small companies also achieve other advantages: by operating naturally with fewer resources, they know how to better optimize the contributions received, with more focus and resilience – something that pleases more fearful investors.

Another element that plays in favor is the availability of manpower. “When large startups lay off a lot of people, they open up an opportunity for smaller startups to take on that talent that was turned off,” says Guesser. “But it needs to be done rationally, not with hundreds of hires a week.”