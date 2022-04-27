Leaks expose Twitter executives’ fears about Elon Musk

According to one executive, Twitter’s “trust and security” are at risk under Musk.

support the 247

ICL

RT – Leaks from the Twitter staff meeting to discuss the Elon Musk takeover show execs getting emotional and trying to deal with the upcoming changes. On Tuesday, Project Veritas published leaked audio from two executives, while Politico reported that a third cried during Monday’s meeting.

“Elon has made it clear in public that a large part of the reason he bought the platform was because of our moderation policies and disagreements in how we handle health,” said Twitter’s chief marketing officer and chief of people, Leslie Berland, on twitter. leaked audio. “This puts the Twitter service and trust and security, as well as anyone who cares about their health on the platform, in a very difficult position.”

The one-minute recording shared by Project Veritas for the Post Millennial on Tuesday also features CEO Parag Agrawal, who took over from company founder Jack Dorsey in December.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

“I believe that Twitter grows as a service, allows more people to use the product and have a better experience because we’ve managed to make the conversation on Twitter safe because we’ve built tools, processes so people can feel safe and control their experiences. I believe there is a lot of work we have to do to keep improving this,” said Agrawal. “Sometimes that means more thoughtful moderation. Sometimes that means making things simpler. Sometimes that means changing product incentives to be able to solve problems through products, sometimes instead of policies.”

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Twitter announced on Monday that it would accept the $44 billion purchase of Musk. The founder of SpaceX and Tesla vowed to make the platform private and return it to its free speech roots. On Tuesday, Musk noted “the extreme antibody reaction of those who fear free speech” and said his definition of the term is what the law says.

“I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law,” Musk tweeted. “If people want less freedom of expression, they will ask the government to pass laws to that effect.”

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The First Amendment to the US Constitution explicitly prohibits Congress from making any law that infringes on freedom of speech or the press.

Suspending the Twitter account of a major news organization for publishing a truthful story was obviously incredibly inappropriate — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 26, 2022

Twitter’s chief legal and trust and security executive Vijaya Gadde reportedly cried during Monday’s meeting at the prospect of the Musk acquisition, according to Politico.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

“Gadde cried during the meeting as he expressed concern about how the company could change, according to three people familiar with the meeting. She acknowledged that there are significant uncertainties about what the company will look like under Musk’s leadership.”

As head of Trust and Security, Gadde was in charge of defining “hate speech” and “healthy conversations”, and would have been responsible for the platform’s decision to ban US President Donald Trump in January 2021 as Dorsey was vacation at the time.

subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING