Léo Gamalho pulls the queue of DM’s problems in Coritiba and Morínigo can ‘bitter’ 3 embezzlement against Flu

Coxa returned to work this Tuesday (26), after a remarkable performance against Atlético-MG. At the Alto da Glória CT, the medical department of the coritiba enters a week of challenges to recover athletes who are doubtful for the game against Fluminense, on Sunday (24), at Couto Pereira.

Four players were spared against Atlético-MG and among the quartet, only Andrey should be called against Fluminense, however, Warley, Thonny Anderson and Léo Gamalho are not guaranteed and only the progress of each case during the week will be able to indicate the respective returns.

Warley treats a grade two injury to his left thigh since Coritiba’s debut in the Brasileirão, against Goiás, on 04/10. Thonny Anderson has problems with the sole of his foot, which arose in the match against Santos on 04/10. Léo Gamalho has been out of action for two matches due to discomfort in his left thigh.

In the match in which Coxa could not count on the quartet, against Atlético-MG the crowd white thigh was surprised with an impeccable game by Igor Paixão, protagonist of the two Alviverdes goals.