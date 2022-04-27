Liverpool beat Villarreal with authority in Champions League semi

Villarreal held on as long as they could, but Liverpool showed their strength this afternoon (27), at Anfield, and won 2-0 in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final. Estupiñán (own) and Sadio Mané scored the goals for the English team, which opens up a good lead in the dispute for a place in the decision.

The victory seems to pave the way for Liverpool, considering the advantage in the return game and the record in this Champions League – in which they won every game away from home. The teams will meet again on Tuesday, in Spain, to decide who will play the decision on May 28, in Paris. Before that, both have commitments for their national leagues on Saturday (30): the English team visits Newcastle, while Villarreal face Alavés.

Subscribe to UOL Play and try 6 months of HBO Max.

It went well: Salah gives a dance at the appointment

It may not have been Mo Salah’s most plastic game, but the Egyptian was Liverpool’s main weapon. In the first half he was by far the most driven, while Mané was stuck on the inside and Luis Díaz had little prominence on the other side. In the second half, Salah was even more activated and, in a good move, deceived the entire Villarreal defense to give Mané precise assistance to make the second.

It was bad: Goal against side punishment

Image: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Estupiñán had already been struggling with Salah’s marking throughout the entire game. Liverpool concentrated their attacks there, doubled the Egyptian with Alexander-Arnold and insisted as much as possible. In the second half, the Ecuadorian still had the bad luck to deflect Henderson’s cross that covered goalkeeper Rulli and opened the scoring (and the paths) for Liverpool. It ended up being replaced 20 minutes later.

Liverpool sets the tone for the game

Image: David Ramos/Getty Images

From an early age, Liverpool took possession of the field and made it impossible for Villarreal to leave the ball. The dominance of space and the ball created 15 minutes of pressure at the beginning, but the best chances were in wrong headers: first by Konaté after a corner, then by Mané in the infiltration. Luis Díaz also took danger with a shot from outside the area.

Villarreal lives with risk

Image: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The constant pressure was suffocating the Spanish team: with the ball, it couldn’t evolve; without it, he ended up trapped in the middleman himself. On the rare occasions he found some space in midfield, he missed passes that could create danger. Gradually it became clear that Villarreal would need to live with the risk of insisting on the ball leaving the ground, even with the close mark – it was either that or give up attacking to close in on the back.

Liverpool’s chances are maturing

Despite the unquestionable superiority in the game, Liverpool failed to turn their presence in the attacking field into many scoring chances. He spun the ball, controlled the actions and tried 13 shots in the first half alone, but the crowd’s “uh” appeared few times in these 45 minutes – the most important of which was a shot by Thiago on the post. Even at the limit, Villarreal survived, cooling down and slowing down as much as they could.

Insistence yields unlikely goal

After so much trying in the initial stage, the home team finally opened the scoring at seven in the second half. Stealing the ball in midfield was already a habit for Liverpool at this point, but the goal came quite unintentionally: a Henderson cross deflected by Estupiñán that eluded goalkeeper Rulli.

Insatiable, Liverpool show what they know

The goal disarmed Villarreal, who in the next move allowed the Salah-Mané combination for the first time and took the second. The Egyptian’s ball at the exact moment beat the defense line and the VAR check for the Senegalese to extend the score. It was Liverpool in its purest form, and the third didn’t come out ten minutes later because Robertson was offside when he completed a cross.

‘Klopp style’ changed the game in two minutes

Image: David S. Bustamante/Socrates/Getty Images

Villarreal managed the most difficult for 52 minutes: they endured the struggle, managed the hunger of Liverpool on the field and made the time pass. Sometimes suffering more, sometimes less. At one point he was boxed in in Jurgen Klopp’s famous “lose and press” and suffered three tackles in a row on his own field. Survival mode had no way in the second half, because Liverpool scored two goals in two minutes and changed the game completely: they became sovereign, had goals offside, missed other chances and could even have scored. The Spanish team, in turn, only took a single shot towards the goal.