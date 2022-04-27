Londrina goes to court over Matheuzinho’s renewal with Flamengo; understand the case | football

The reason is that Londrina has 50% of the economic rights of Matheuzinho, who was revealed in Tubarão and traded with Flamengo in 2019 for R$ 1.2 million.

That is, in case of a player negotiation, Londrina receives half of the sale value. On the other hand, if Matheuzinho leaves Flamengo at the end of the current contract, which ends at the end of 2022, and goes to another club, Londrina loses the rights in future negotiations.

In 2020, Rubro-Negro announced that the link with the full-back was renewed until October 2025, with a termination penalty for clubs abroad set at 70 million euros (R$ 367.5 million at the current price).

In the process, Londrina points out that this renewal has not been published in the CBF IDB since then. With this, the current contract between Matheuzinho and Flamengo runs until the end of 2022.

Londrina asks in court that Flamengo present this contract and proceed with the process to regularize the new bond with Matheuzinho.

Tubarão filed a lawsuit in the 5th Civil Court of Londrina. In the lawsuit, Londrina says that “the defendant Flamengo, by refraining from registering the contract, is committing an illicit act of voluntary omission with indications of fraud, going against the contractual good faith imposed on the parties” in the negotiation of the renewal” .

The information was initially published by columnist Ancelmo Gois, from the newspaper O Globo, and confirmed by the ge.

The judge responsible for the case defined that the process should go to the Labor Court, but Londrina filed an embargo requesting it to continue in the civil sphere, since, according to the club, it is about the athlete’s economic rights and not a labor contract. . The action is now in the Court of Justice of Paraná.

– We are charging the presentation of the contract, which they announced, took a picture and made official. It is in our interest, we have 50% of the economic rights. We had a beginning of negotiation in 2020, for another part of Matheuzinho’s rights, but it ended up not being materialized. Now we are asking Flamengo to proceed with the renewal that they themselves announced – said Londrina manager Sergio Malucelli to the ge.

wanted by ge, Flamengo informed that it was not officially notified about the matter and, therefore, will not comment on the case at this time.

Matheuzinho is 21 years old and started his career in Londrina. He stood out in the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior and rose to the professional rank of Tubarão in 2018.